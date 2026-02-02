Tyla’s new album ‘A-POP’: Release date, tracklist & features

Tyla’s new album ‘A-POP’: Release date, tracklist & features. Picture: Getty Images

Tyla celebrated her second Grammy, for ‘Push 2 Start’ at the 2026 award show, announcing her brand-new album was coming, with ‘Chanel’ being the lead single. But when is the release date? And who is on the album? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Tyla spills on her partying parents and blind ranks her biggest hits 🎶💿

Tyla had a great evening at the Grammys 2026, winning her second-ever Grammy for ‘Push 2 Start’, announcing the news of her second studio album ‘A-POP’ – but when is it dropping? And who are the features?

The South African star had an exciting 2025, featuring the release of her mixtape ‘WWP’, featuring smash hits ‘Is It’ and ‘Mr. Media’.

The 24-year-old isn’t stopping there, though, announcing her second-ever album ‘A-POP’ on the Grammys red carpet, causing a lot of excitement amongst fans.

Tyla. Picture: Getty Images

She said: “Amazing new music. It's going to be different. It's me now. I just grew up... I'm now 24, I feel like a woman. I've got other things I want to say and other vibes I want to give, so yeah, it's definitely a different vibe, but I'm so excited."

The artist also mentioned an upcoming tour which makes the news even more exciting.

Her debut album ‘TYLA +’ introduced the artist to the world, with global hits like ‘Water’, ‘Jump’ and ‘Art’, this second album is set to reintroduce Tyla as a more grown artist with a fresh sound.

Tyla reveals backstage at the Grammys that her sophomore album, ‘A-POP’, is dropping this summer.



She says the project brings a different vibe, reflecting her growth, with touring and more pop star moments coming after. pic.twitter.com/2yGO9Q2UbC — Tygers Access (@TygersAccess) February 2, 2026

So, what do we know about ‘A-POP’?

Here are all the details.

What is Tyla’s new album ‘A-POP’s release date?

Tyla. Picture: Getty Images

The album, ‘A-POP’, is the singer’s first release since her October single ‘Chanel’, which is presumed to be the lead single of the incoming project.

The release date of the new album is set vaguely for the summer.

So, whilst not an exact release date just yet, at least fans can begin to prepare!

What is the tracklist for Tyla’s new album ‘A-POP’?

Tyla. Picture: Alamy

The album is set to feature her already released mixtape and singles released over the last year.

So far, this includes:

MR. MEDIA

CHANEL

IS IT

DYNAMITE

BLISS

Which artists are featured on Tyla’s new album ‘A-POP’?

Tyla. Picture: Getty Images

Tyla’s new album, landing this summer, is sure to be stacked with some talent, with one of her recent drops ‘Mr. Media’ featuring Wizkid.

Other than the ‘Essence’ singer, there are lots of anticipated collaborations set to happen.

These include names like Ayra Starr, Zara Larsson, Chloe Bailey, Ciara, Justin Bieber, and Drake.

Tyla & Zara Larsson. Picture: Getty Images

While none of these are confirmed, she has been spotted with lots of these artists.

Her and Ciara have a shared mutual interest in each other, the ‘Goodies’ singer calling the South African artists music ‘infectious’.