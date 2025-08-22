What happened to Tyla in Brazil?

What happened to Tyla in Brazil? Picture: Getty Images

Tyla fans have been concerned after a video surfaced online, with reports claiming the singer had ‘collapsed’ following her performance in Brazil. But what actually happened? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Tyla, the superstar who is taking over the world with her Amapiano-style music, was rumoured to have been carried over somebody’s shoulder and seen ‘collapsing’ in his arms in a video circulating online.

The video, originally posted on Thursday, 21st August, appeared to show a girl, who many claim is the star, over the shoulder of what looked like her security, being rapidly removed from a club and being put in her car.

Tyla passed out and had to be carried to her car…?!?!!!? WTF IS GOING ON pic.twitter.com/OwVGOsAs2m — welp. (@YSLONIKA) August 21, 2025

Initially, this video sparked concern amongst fans, with many wondering what happened.

However, it has now been revealed that the ‘Jump’ singer had just partied too hard!

The man she was handed over to is also speculated to be her long-rumoured boyfriend, Geo, who is seen in the video swinging the star into his arms like a baby.

The artist herself has since spoken out in her own way, tweeting the iconic picture of Beyoncé drunk and slumped in the back of a car, with no caption, making fun of the situation.

Tyla. Picture: Getty Images

Since the initial report, videos have dropped of the star at the party prior, and it is clear she was having lots of fun!

One fan commented: “Had us worried, whole time you just had one too many.”

Another said: “My good sis you were out of it.”

So, fans can rest assured this diva is not down! She is just being the party girl she promised!