Tyla A-POP World Tour: Tickets, London Dates, & presale
28 July 2026, 16:53
Tyla has just announced her first-ever world headline tour, coming to London, Manchester, and Glasgow. Set to perform her hits ‘Chanel’ and ‘She Did it Again ’, she is taking her new album ‘A-POP’ into concert. But how do you get tickets? And what are the London dates?
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Tyla has just dropped her new album ‘A-POP’ featuring her biggest tracks ‘Chanel’ and ‘She Did It Again’, and has announced her first-ever world tour, so how do you see the star in concert? How do you get tickets?
The South African burst onto the scene in 2024, with her hit track ‘Water', which achieved over 1.4 billion streams and became the first single by a South African solo artist to chart in the Billboard Hot 100 in 55 years.
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Her career has been on an upward trajectory, and she’s not stopping, announcing her first world tour, ‘A-POP World Tour’.
But how do you get tickets? & What are the dates?
Here are all the details.
What are the concert dates for Tyla ‘A-Pop’ World Tour?
The tour is kicking off in Paris and ends in her home country, South Africa, over 34 dates.
Tyla is taking over the UK capital on October 15th, at the iconic O2 Brixton Academy.
She is also visiting Manchester and Glasgow.
Here are the rest of the ‘A-POP World Tour’ Europe & UK Dates 2026 dates:
12 Oct 2026 | Paris, France | Zénith Paris
13 Oct 2026 | Amsterdam, Netherlands | AFAS Live
15 Oct 2026 | London, England | O2 Academy Brixton
18 Oct 2026 | Glasgow, Scotland | O2 Academy Glasgow
19 Oct 2026 | Manchester, England | O2 Apollo Manchester
22 Oct 2026 | Brussels, Belgium | Forest National
24 Oct 2026 | Düsseldorf, Germany | Mitsubishi Electric HALLE
25 Oct 2026 | Frankfurt (Offenbach), Germany | Stadthalle Offenbach
27 Oct 2026 | Berlin, Germany | Uber Eats Music Hall
29 Oct 2026 | Stockholm, Sweden | Annexet
30 Oct 2026 | Oslo, Norway | Oslo Spektrum
01 Nov 2026 | Copenhagen, Denmark | K.B. Hallen
How do you get tickets to Tyla’s ‘A-POP’ world tour? & Is there a presale?
Tickets go on sale on Friday 31st July at 10am local time.
Presale tickets go on sale Wednesday 29th July at 10am.