Tyla A-POP World Tour: Tickets, London Dates, & presale

Tyla A-POP World Tour: Tickets, London Dates, & presale. Picture: Getty Images

Tyla has just announced her first-ever world headline tour, coming to London, Manchester, and Glasgow. Set to perform her hits ‘Chanel’ and ‘She Did it Again ’, she is taking her new album ‘A-POP’ into concert. But how do you get tickets? And what are the London dates?

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Whose heart does Tyla break in Pop The Balloon? 🎈📌

Tyla has just dropped her new album ‘A-POP’ featuring her biggest tracks ‘Chanel’ and ‘She Did It Again’, and has announced her first-ever world tour, so how do you see the star in concert? How do you get tickets?

The South African burst onto the scene in 2024, with her hit track ‘Water', which achieved over 1.4 billion streams and became the first single by a South African solo artist to chart in the Billboard Hot 100 in 55 years.

Her career has been on an upward trajectory, and she’s not stopping, announcing her first world tour, ‘A-POP World Tour’.

Tyla. Picture: alamy

But how do you get tickets? & What are the dates?

Here are all the details.

What are the concert dates for Tyla ‘A-Pop’ World Tour?

Tyla tour. Picture: alamy

The tour is kicking off in Paris and ends in her home country, South Africa, over 34 dates.

Tyla is taking over the UK capital on October 15th, at the iconic O2 Brixton Academy.

She is also visiting Manchester and Glasgow.

Tyla. Picture: Getty Images

Here are the rest of the ‘A-POP World Tour’ Europe & UK Dates 2026 dates:

12 Oct 2026 | Paris, France | Zénith Paris

13 Oct 2026 | Amsterdam, Netherlands | AFAS Live

15 Oct 2026 | London, England | O2 Academy Brixton

18 Oct 2026 | Glasgow, Scotland | O2 Academy Glasgow

19 Oct 2026 | Manchester, England | O2 Apollo Manchester

22 Oct 2026 | Brussels, Belgium | Forest National

24 Oct 2026 | Düsseldorf, Germany | Mitsubishi Electric HALLE

25 Oct 2026 | Frankfurt (Offenbach), Germany | Stadthalle Offenbach

27 Oct 2026 | Berlin, Germany | Uber Eats Music Hall

29 Oct 2026 | Stockholm, Sweden | Annexet

30 Oct 2026 | Oslo, Norway | Oslo Spektrum

01 Nov 2026 | Copenhagen, Denmark | K.B. Hallen

Tyla & Zara Larsson. Picture: Getty Images

How do you get tickets to Tyla’s ‘A-POP’ world tour? & Is there a presale?

Tickets go on sale on Friday 31st July at 10am local time.

Presale tickets go on sale Wednesday 29th July at 10am.