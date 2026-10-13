Tyla A-POP UK & Europe Tour 2026 setlist

Tyla A-POP UK & Europe Tour 2026 setlist. Picture: Getty Images

Tyla is heading to UK cities London, Manchester, and Glasgow for her first-ever world tour. The ‘A-Pop’ world tour is giving fans a chance to hear her hits ‘Chanel’ and ‘Push 2 Start’ in concert. So what songs is Tyla performing on the 2026 ‘A-Pop tour? What is on the setlist?

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Whose heart does Tyla break in Pop The Balloon? 🎈📌

Tyla is heading out on her ‘A-Pop’ 2026 World tour, heading to London, Manchester and more, bringing her hit songs in concert- but what Tyla songs are on the ‘A-Pop’ world tour setlist?

The South African pop princess is on her first-ever world tour, after her breakout success in 2023 with ‘Water’.

Since her debut, she has been going from success to success with the release of her sophomore album ‘A-Pop’, ensuring she is here to stay.

Tyla. Picture: Getty Images

Tyla is one of the most in-demand tickets – but what songs is she performing?

Here is the full setlist.

Full setlist for Tyla’s ‘A-Pop’ 2026 World Tour

Tyla. Picture: Getty Images

1. That Girl

2. Jump

3. Push 2 Start

4. Hot Tubs

5. Truth or Dare

6. Feel Something

7. Dynamite

8. Thata Ahh

9. Bana Ba

10. Double Blind

11. Is It Love

12. Breathe Me

13. Art

14. I Don’t Care

15. Water

16. Chanel

17. Mr Media

18. Mr Nonchalant

19. Kiss

20. She Did It Again

21. Is It

22. Shake Ah