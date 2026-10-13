Tyla A-POP UK & Europe Tour 2026 setlist

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13 October 2026, 12:02
Tyla is heading to UK cities London, Manchester, and Glasgow for her first-ever world tour. The ‘A-Pop’ world tour is giving fans a chance to hear her hits ‘Chanel’ and ‘Push 2 Start’ in concert. So what songs is Tyla performing on the 2026 ‘A-Pop tour? What is on the setlist?
Whose heart does Tyla break in Pop The Balloon? 🎈📌
Tyla is heading out on her ‘A-Pop’ 2026 World tour, heading to London, Manchester and more, bringing her hit songs in concert- but what Tyla songs are on the ‘A-Pop’ world tour setlist?
The South African pop princess is on her first-ever world tour, after her breakout success in 2023 with ‘Water’.
Since her debut, she has been going from success to success with the release of her sophomore album ‘A-Pop’, ensuring she is here to stay.
Tyla is one of the most in-demand tickets – but what songs is she performing?
Here is the full setlist.
1. That Girl
2. Jump
3. Push 2 Start
4. Hot Tubs
5. Truth or Dare
6. Feel Something
7. Dynamite
8. Thata Ahh
9. Bana Ba
10. Double Blind
11. Is It Love
12. Breathe Me
13. Art
14. I Don’t Care
15. Water
16. Chanel
17. Mr Media
18. Mr Nonchalant
19. Kiss
20. She Did It Again
21. Is It
22. Shake Ah