Tyga responds to criticism on new AI album ‘Starface’

Tyga responds to criticism on new AI album ‘Starface’. Picture: Getty Images

Tyga has faced criticism after dropping his new album ‘Starface’ after it was revealed he used AI, even rapper Doja Cat criticising his decision to make an AI album. His pitchfork review is also the lowest ever given. Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Tyga dropped his new album ‘Starface ’, unleashing a whole lot of discourse around the use of AI, with rapper Doja Cat calling him out, and Pitchfork gave the project its lowest review of all time.

The rapper dropped his first album since his 2025 album ‘NSFW’, and there have been some strong opinions online.

The use of AI in music has been a rising discussion, with strong opinions against, claiming it stunts creativity and damages the reputation of artists.

Notable music reviewing platform Pitchfork released their review on ‘Starface’, and rated it a shocking 0/10, officially their lowest rating of all time.

Tyga. Picture: Getty Images

Doja Cat called him out on her livestream for the use of AI, and he has since responded to the criticism.

Speaking to TMZ he said: “I don’t really know what Pitchfork is. All I know is the devil uses a pitchfork."

He clarified that the album wasn’t entirely AI-generated, using the tool on certain features, claiming he wrote the songs himself.

He said: “I know people are going to be mad about me saying this, but it’s where technology is going. It’s no different than when Auto-Tune came out. Some people were opposed to it, but real artists took it and used it.”

😬 Tyga defends "$TARFACE" after Pitchfork's 0/10 rating, and responds to Doja Cat diss.



"I don't know what Pitchfork is; all I know is the devil uses a pitchfork." pic.twitter.com/9JxYUbdDZk — TMZ (@TMZ) August 13, 2026

In response to his ex-collaborator, Doja’s, comments, Tyga shared a controversial opinion.

Tyga said: "Listen, I love Doja, but she made a demonic album. But I still love her.

While there are definitely mixed reviews, it does seem that more people are talking about it because of the discourse!

One fan commented: “We can tell it took only 3 months.”

Another said: “The issue is when you listen, everything sounds 100% Ai not just Ai assisted.