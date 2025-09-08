Tupac songs in order of release: Every 2Pac song
8 September 2025, 17:41
Tupac Shakur is one of the biggest rappers of all time, with a legacy that will last a long time. When did he first start releasing music? What are his biggest songs? Let’s reflect upon the artist's discography.
Tupac Shakur is one of the highest-regarded rappers of all time, his legacy continuing long past his death back in 1996.
The rapper is famous for his friendship and then beef with fellow rapper Biggie Smalls.
With iconic releases like ‘Changes’ and ‘California Love’ propelling him to fame, his music has lived on for over 20 years and will do for a long time.
He died at just 25 years old, but had been releasing music for 5 years prior and has a discography that is up there with the greats.
So when did he start releasing music? And how many songs did he release? Here are all the details.
2PACALYPSE NOW (1991)
1. Young Black Male
2. Trapped
3. Soulja's Story
4. I Don't Give A F**k
5. Violent
6. Words Of Wisdom
7. Something Wicked
8. Crooked A*s N***a
9. If My Homie Calls
10. Brenda's Got A Baby
11. Tha'Lunatic
12. Rebel Of The Underground
13. Part Time Mutha
Strictly 4 My N.*.*.*.*.Z. (1993)
1. Holler If Ya' Hear Me
2. Pac's Theme - Interlude
3. Point The Finga
4. Something 2 Die 4 - Interlude
5. Last Wordz
6. Souljah's Revenge
7.Peep Hame
8. Strugglin'
9. Guess Who's Back
11. Keep Ya Head Up
12. Strictly 4 my N.*.*.*.*.Z.
13. The Streetz R Deathrow
14. I Get Around
15. Papa'z Song
16. 5 Deadly Venomz
Me Against The World (1995)
1. Intro
2. If I Die 2Nite
3. Me Against The World
4. So Many Tears
5. Temptations
6. Young N****z
7. Heavy In The Game
8. Lord Knows
9. Dear Mama
10. It Ain't Easy
11. Can U Get Away
12. Old School
13. F**k The World
14. Death Around The Corner
15. Outlaw
All Eyez On Me (1996)
Disc 1
1. Ambitionz Az A Ridah
2. All About U ft. Nate Dogg, Snoop Dogg, Fatal, Yani Hadati
3. Skandalouz ft. Nate Dogg
4. Got My Mind Made Up ft. Dat N***a Daz, Kurupt, Method Man, Redman, Kurupt
5. How Do U Want It ft. K-Ci & JoJo
6. 2 Of Amerikaz Most Wanted fy. Snoop Doggy Dogg
7. No More Pain
8. Heartz Of Men
9. Life Goes On
10. Only God Can Judge Me ft Rappin' 4-Tay
11. Tradin' War Stories ft. C-BO, CPO, Outlawz, The Storm
12. California Love (remix) ft. Dr. Dre, Roger Troutman
13. I Ai't Mad At Cha ft. Danny Boy
15. What's Ya Phone # ft Danny Boy
Disc 2
1. Can't C Me
2. Shorty Wanna Be A Thug
3. Holla At Me
4. Wonda Why They Call U Bytch
5. When We Ride ft. Outlaw Immortals
6. Thug Passion ft. Jewell, Outlawz, The Storm
7. Picture Me Rollin' ft. Danny Boy, CPO, Big Syke
8. Check Out Time
9. Ratha Be Ya N***a ft. Richie Rich
10. All Eyez On Me ft. Big Syke
11. Run Tha Streetz ft. Michel'le, Storm, Mutah
12. Ain't Hard 2 Find ft. B-Legit, C-BO, E-40, Richie Rich
13. Heaven Ain't Hard 2 Find