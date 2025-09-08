Tupac songs in order of release: Every 2Pac song

8 September 2025, 17:41

Tupac songs in order of release: Every 2Pac song.

Tupac Shakur is one of the biggest rappers of all time, with a legacy that will last a long time. When did he first start releasing music? What are his biggest songs? Let’s reflect upon the artist's discography.

Tupac Shakur is one of the highest-regarded rappers of all time, his legacy continuing long past his death back in 1996.

The rapper is famous for his friendship and then beef with fellow rapper Biggie Smalls.

With iconic releases like ‘Changes’ and ‘California Love’ propelling him to fame, his music has lived on for over 20 years and will do for a long time.

He died at just 25 years old, but had been releasing music for 5 years prior and has a discography that is up there with the greats.

So when did he start releasing music? And how many songs did he release? Here are all the details.

  1. 2PACALYPSE NOW (1991)

    2PACALYPSE NOW
    2PACALYPSE NOW. Picture: Spotify

    1. Young Black Male

    2. Trapped

    3. Soulja's Story

    4. I Don't Give A F**k

    5. Violent

    6. Words Of Wisdom

    7. Something Wicked

    8. Crooked A*s N***a

    9. If My Homie Calls

    10. Brenda's Got A Baby

    11. Tha'Lunatic

    12. Rebel Of The Underground

    13. Part Time Mutha

  2. Strictly 4 My N.*.*.*.*.Z. (1993)

    Strictly 4 My N.*.*.*.*.Z.
    Strictly 4 My N.*.*.*.*.Z. Picture: Spotify

    1. Holler If Ya' Hear Me

    2. Pac's Theme - Interlude

    3. Point The Finga

    4. Something 2 Die 4 - Interlude

    5. Last Wordz

    6. Souljah's Revenge

    7.Peep Hame

    8. Strugglin'

    9. Guess Who's Back

    10. Guess Who's Back

    11. Keep Ya Head Up

    12. Strictly 4 my N.*.*.*.*.Z.

    13. The Streetz R Deathrow

    14. I Get Around

    15. Papa'z Song

    16. 5 Deadly Venomz

  3. Me Against The World (1995)

    Me Against The World
    Me Against The World. Picture: Spotify

    1. Intro

    2. If I Die 2Nite

    3. Me Against The World

    4. So Many Tears

    5. Temptations

    6. Young N****z

    7. Heavy In The Game

    8. Lord Knows

    9. Dear Mama

    10. It Ain't Easy

    11. Can U Get Away

    12. Old School

    13. F**k The World

    14. Death Around The Corner

    15. Outlaw

  4. All Eyez On Me (1996)

    All Eyez On Me
    All Eyez On Me. Picture: Spotify

    Disc 1

    1. Ambitionz Az A Ridah

    2. All About U ft. Nate Dogg, Snoop Dogg, Fatal, Yani Hadati

    3. Skandalouz ft. Nate Dogg

    4. Got My Mind Made Up ft. Dat N***a Daz, Kurupt, Method Man, Redman, Kurupt

    5. How Do U Want It ft. K-Ci & JoJo

    6. 2 Of Amerikaz Most Wanted fy. Snoop Doggy Dogg

    7. No More Pain

    8. Heartz Of Men

    9. Life Goes On

    10. Only God Can Judge Me ft Rappin' 4-Tay

    11. Tradin' War Stories ft. C-BO, CPO, Outlawz, The Storm

    12. California Love (remix) ft. Dr. Dre, Roger Troutman

    13. I Ai't Mad At Cha ft. Danny Boy

    15. What's Ya Phone # ft Danny Boy

    Disc 2

    1. Can't C Me

    2. Shorty Wanna Be A Thug

    3. Holla At Me

    4. Wonda Why They Call U Bytch

    5. When We Ride ft. Outlaw Immortals

    6. Thug Passion ft. Jewell, Outlawz, The Storm

    7. Picture Me Rollin' ft. Danny Boy, CPO, Big Syke

    8. Check Out Time

    9. Ratha Be Ya N***a ft. Richie Rich

    10. All Eyez On Me ft. Big Syke

    11. Run Tha Streetz ft. Michel'le, Storm, Mutah

    12. Ain't Hard 2 Find ft. B-Legit, C-BO, E-40, Richie Rich

    13. Heaven Ain't Hard 2 Find

