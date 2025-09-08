Tupac songs in order of release: Every 2Pac song

Tupac Shakur is one of the biggest rappers of all time, with a legacy that will last a long time. When did he first start releasing music? What are his biggest songs? Let’s reflect upon the artist's discography.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Tupac Shakur is one of the highest-regarded rappers of all time, his legacy continuing long past his death back in 1996.

The rapper is famous for his friendship and then beef with fellow rapper Biggie Smalls.

With iconic releases like ‘Changes’ and ‘California Love’ propelling him to fame, his music has lived on for over 20 years and will do for a long time.

He died at just 25 years old, but had been releasing music for 5 years prior and has a discography that is up there with the greats.

So when did he start releasing music? And how many songs did he release? Here are all the details.

