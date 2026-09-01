Who killed Tupac Shakur? Duane Davis found guilty of murder in trial

Who killed Tupac Shakur? Duane Davis found guilty of murder in trial. Picture: Getty Images

Tupac’s death over 30 years ago has always remained unsolved. However, the recent 2Pac trial has just convicted Duane Davis, a.k.a. Keffe D. So what happened? & How long did he get?

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Tupac Shakur is one of the most famous names in hip-hop; his death shocked the world; however, now, after 30 years, Keffe D has been charged for the murder of 2Pac- so who is the man who killed Tupac?

Tupac was shot on September 7th, later passing away on September 13th back in 1996, but because of a mixture of factors, including failure of witnesses to cooperate with police and death of other witnesses, no one was ever convicted.

The rapper was 25 years old at the time.

But now, after almost exactly 30 years, Duane Davis, ex-boss of the South Side Compton Crips, has been charged.

Tupac. Picture: Getty Images

The trial began on August 10th, and after just three weeks, the jury came to a unanimous decision.

While Keffe D didn’t actually shoot the gun himself, he was in the car that shot at the ‘California Love’ artist, and supplied the weapon to his nephew, Orlando Anderson.

Prosecutors alleged that Keffe D had planned the shooting after his nephew was involved in an altercation just hours before.

During the trial, the musician's family could be seen in the courtroom holding hands and getting emotional as the verdict was read out on August 31st.

Tupac & Keffe D. Picture: Getty Images

Despite pretty damning evidence heard during in the trial, including an audio recording from a police interview in 2008, Davis has said he will be appealing the verdict.

Sentencing is to begin on October 13th, where he could face life in prison.

Fans are overjoyed with the verdict, and are viewing the charge of Keffe D as justice finally being served.

One fan commented: “It didn't even have to take this long!”

Another said: “Finally justice for Tupac, now justice for Biggie Smalls next.”