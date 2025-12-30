Tupac’s breakup letter from prison to Madonna has resurfaced

Tupac’s breakup letter from prison to Madonna has resurfaced. Picture: Getty Images

Tupac’s letter to Madonna describing his reasons for their split has resurfaced, giving fans details into their secret relationship. But when did they date? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Tupac and Madonna shared a brief relationship in the 1990s, both at the height of their careers, and their breakup rumour has resurfaced, letting fans into their dynamic.

Their relationship was kept a secret, Madonna only confirming they had dated years after.

The celebrity couple were both at such high points in their career, dating briefly after meeting at the Soul Train Music Awards after-party in 1994.

One of Madonna’s ex-friends had auctioned off a number of the singer’s private items in a sale back in 2017, despite the ‘Mr.DJ’ singer trying to stop the sale.

Madonna & Tupac. Picture: Getty Images

The letter takes a deep-dive into their relationship, and the heartfelt reasons the rapper wanted to stop dating her.

Tupac details the complexities of an interracial relationship coupled with his career, in a long and well-thought-out letter showing the late-rapper’s sincerity.

He wrote: “I’ve waited a long time 2 finally write this mainly because I was struggling to find all the answers so that I wouldn’t leave any unanswered questions. I must apologize to you because, like you said, I haven’t been the kind of friend I know I am capable of being.”

Tupac Letter. Picture: Instagram

He continued: “For you to be seen with a black man wouldn’t in any way jeopardize your career, if anything, it would make you seem that much more open and exciting. But for me at least in my previous perception, I felt due to my ‘image’ I would be letting down half of the people who made me what I thought I was. I never meant to hurt you.”

Tupac was clearly very apologetic, and Madonna still seems to have a lot of respect for her ex-boyfriend, speaking about him in interviews since.

Her trying to stop the sale of such a personal letter shows just how protective she felt over it.

Madonna & Tupac. Picture: Getty Images

Fans are obsessed with this secret relationship and the personal look at their dynamic.

One fan commented: “Pac was mature beyond his years.”

Another said: “Pac was different.”