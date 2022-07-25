Tristan Thompson shares rare photo with son Prince, 5, after wild partying

25 July 2022, 16:40

Tristan made time for quality family time and shared a sweet picture of son Prince, who he shares with baby mama Jordan Craig.

Tristan Thompson has reunited with his first born son Prince, who is five, after a wild partying trip across Europe.

This comes after he is expecting his second child with ex Khloé Kardashian via surrogate.

The NBA player has four children - Prince, 5, True, 4, Theo, 10 months, and a baby boy due to be born in 'coming days'.

Prince and True, who he shares with Khloé Kardashian, pictured together.
Prince and True, who he shares with Khloé Kardashian, pictured together. Picture: Instagram

After Tristan's wild weeks of partying amid the scandal of his expected child, he has now posted a picture of him and Prince to his Instagram Story.

Tristan captioned the post as "Matching" with the sunglasses emoji. The two wore similar white t-shirts and smiled as they posed for the camera.

The picture Tristan and Prince which he posted on his story.
The picture Tristan and Prince which he posted on his story. Picture: Instagram

The 31-year-old basketball player shares Prince with baby mama and ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.

Craig is an influencer and dated for around two years from 2014 onwards.

The NBA player has been slammed over the years for not spending adequate time with his three children.

Thompson has spent the past few weeks across Europe, after being spotted in England, Greece and France with friends.

Tristan was even pictured holding hands leaving a club with a 'mystery Mykonos woman'

The NBA player has not been known to spend much time with his children, and baby mama Maralee Nichols alleges that Tristan has not met or paid child support to Theo, who was born in late 2021.

