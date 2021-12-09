Tristan Thompson accused of paying Slim Danger to have an abortion

Chief Keef's baby mama, Slim Danger, has accused Tristan Thompson of paying her to get an abortion in a new video.

Trigger warning: This article contains sensitive material about pregnancy termination

Tristan Thompson has been accused of paying a woman to have an abortion, just as his alleged third baby mama claimed the basketball star offered to pay for her pregnancy termination.

Slim Danger – who is known for being Chief Keef's child's mother – has accused Tristan of paying her $15,000 dollars to have sex with him and terminate the pregnancy.

Slim Danger is known for being the mother of one of rapper Chief Keef's children. She is also an adult actress. Picture: Instagram.@slimdanger_isback

In a new TikTok video, Slim Danger shows a cheque dated October 2nd 2020, where she claims she was paid $2k just to talk to Tristan.

While having a photo of Tristan in the background of her TikTok, she began: "This man right here, yes, I met him at an L.A. swingers party," said Slim.

She continued: "He paid me over $15,000 in cash and yes, yes, I was also paid to get rid of the baby." Slim then added a photo of the cheque in question.

"This right here is the check that was received just to have consultation. Just to talk to him before the $15,000 was even established."

This is not the first time Slim Danger has claimed to have slept with Tristan.

Back in May, the social media star's friend, Celina Powell, uploaded a video where they played a game of 'pass the phone' – where they each in turn expose secrets about the other.

Tristan Thompson is embroiled in another paternity suit, where Maralee Nichols alleges he paid her $75k hush money after encouraging her to have an abortion. Picture: Getty

During the TikTok video, Celina says, "I'm passing the phone to someone who's still f**king Tristan Thompson," a statement which Slim doesn't appear to deny.

Slim Danger, real name Aereon Clark, is an adult actress and pornographic model. She has perviously alleged that Lil Durk paid her $15K to have an abortion and made a shock claim about basketball star Odell Beckham Jr..

Tristan Thompson and his ex Khloe Kardashian share a daughter, True Thomson, 3. Picture: Instagram/@realtristan13

Tristan is currently in a paternity scandal with Texas personal trainer Maralee Nichols.

Nichols claims that he insisted she should get an abortion, while offering her $75,000 in hush money after she allegedly became pregnant with his child.