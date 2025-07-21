Top5 shares update following Wireless stabbing

Top5 confirmed he was stabbed in the neck, following Drake’s last performance at Wireless 2025 - Here is what he has to say on the attack.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Top5, a Canadian rapper and associate of Drake, was attacked and stabbed in the neck on the 13th of July, as he tried to leave Wireless 2025.

The rapper had antagonised viewers of a livestream saying: “There is no real killers in London”, and a few hours after the comments were made, he had been stabbed.

Videos circulated on social media of men on top of his white Mercedes, as well as people trying to drag him out.

He initially had posted the famous picture of Trump’s celebration after surviving an attempt on his life, and later shared a reflective quote.

The quote said: “Alhamdulillah for everything in my life. The good & the bad. Some were blessings & some were lessons.”

His whereabouts was unclear, but in his most recent post, shared to his 330k Instagram followers, he revealed he has made a trip across the channel.

Top5 shared a photo of him posing in front of the Eiffel Tower, revealing he was in Paris.

He hadn’t posted anything for over 4 days, fans unsure of his condition and whereabouts, but this has confirmed he is well and healthy.

However, he was pictured with a bandage wrapped around his neck, confirming he was stabbed in his neck and not his leg.

Top5 seen at Wireless Festival hours before stabbing

He also shared a screenshot of messages allegedly sent to Kanye West.

Kanye said: “No way you made it to Paris. I want to know what you’re thinking n ur brain right now.”

Top5 responded: “They know I’m coming Ye…”

The police are yet to prosecute, and it is unclear if charges were filed by the rapper.

Fans can rest assured that he is safe and on his way to recovery.