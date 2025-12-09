Top5 ignites beef with Drake

Top5, the rapper who was attacked at Drake’s Wireless London takeover, has turned against his biggest supporter, reposting Kendrick Lamar to ignite a beef with ‘Iceman’ rapper, who is set to drop a Marvel collaboration. But what happened? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Top5 has made it clear that he is no longer friends with the ‘Iceman’ rapper, Drake, cutting off their year-long mentor friendship.

He has been going off, not just reposting Kendrick Lamar support on his socials, but making some strong comments in an interview.

The Toronto-based rapper has long been shouting about his love for the 6 God, with the ‘Nokia’ rapper showing love and support through the years.

Drake originally gave Top5 a huge bid of support when he reposted one of his first songs, ‘Shirt off Shawty’, kicking off their friendship.

Even more recently, the ‘Drill Some More’ artist showed his support by coming over to Drizzy’s London shows at Wireless festival, where he was attacked in a viral moment that caused carnage online.

Top5 has now told the world that, from his side, he is no longer friends with the ‘Too Good’ rapper.

In an interview, the rapper said: “You don’t need a Drake co-sign in 2026. Nothing was the same since Kendrick ended him. You don’t sue after you lose a rap beef. I’m tired of listening to Not Like Us behind closed doors, I wanna listen to it in Public now.”

But why does Top5 have a problem with the OVO founder?

Why is Top5 beefing Drake?

Top5 has had a long-standing beef with fellow Toronto-based rapper Pressa, following being called a ‘rat’ by the ‘Attachments’ artist.

Drake had reposted one of the fellow Canadians' new songs, to which the Somalian rapper didn’t take kindly.

Top5 claimed that Pressa was actually meant to be performing at Wireless, but after he complained to Drake, he pulled his performance.

But now, the ‘Demons’ rapper has cut ties with the G.O.A.T., even taking it as far as reposting a Kendrick Lamar post, with whom Drizzy famously beefed in one of the most famous rap beefs of all time.

So, whilst the 26-year-old rapper has made his feelings clear, the ‘Iceman’ rapper is yet to comment.