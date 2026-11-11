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Top Boy's Jaq is heading somewhere unexpected, reveals Jasmine Jobson

Top Boy's Jaq is heading somewhere unexpected, reveals Jasmine Jobson. Picture: Global & Netfix

Netflix’s Top Boy recently unveiled that a sequel, Jaq, would continue the franchise. Capital XTRA Breakfast spoke exclusively with the main star, Jasmine Jobson, about the surprising details of the new show, as well as her role on MobLand.

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Jasmine Jobson on Jaq’s return in 'Top Boy' sequel & what’s next 👀🎬

MobLand and Top Boy star, Jasmine Jobson, joined Capital XTRA Breakfast for an exclusive chat spilling some extra-special details for the upcoming sequel series Jaq – here is everything she had to say.

The award-winning actress played one of the fan favourite characters, Jaq, which was her breakout role, making her a recognisable face.

Since the show's finale back in 2023, there has been a Top Boy-shaped hole in fans' hearts; that’s why the exciting news of a spin-off has fans impatiently waiting for any update.

Jasmine Jobson. Picture: Global

As of right now, very few details have been revealed; however, speaking to Shayna Marie and Robert Bruce, some of those well-kept details have been revealed!

Speaking about the evolution of the Jaq character, she said: “As we all know, Jaq is Jaq and the life is the life. And we see her go through a lot, there’s a lot of changes, a lot of scary situations, but she’s very much still that edgy, that noble Jaq that she always has been.”

However, what is most surprising is that the iconic location of the show, London, seems to be no more in Jaq.

Jasmine Jobson in Top Boy. Picture: Netflix

Jasmine revealed: “She’s in a completely different position in life. You know, she’s living in a seaside town, everything has completely changed for her, and she’s trying something different.”

She added: “Be ready to see a lot of madness and a lot of fighting and a lot of chaos. It kicks of straight away.”

The series is set to begin filming very soon, with no confirmed release date just yet.Alongside her upcoming role, she also stars in the recent release of MobLand, and has formed unlikely friendships with actor Tom Hardy.

She said: “Tom Hardy calls me sausage. For somebody to call you sausage, you are basically like their niece.” You can watch the full interview with Jasmine Jobson above.