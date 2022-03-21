Top Boy fans react to new season of the Netflix series

21 March 2022, 17:04

Have you seen the new season yet? [SPOILERS AHEAD... YOU'VE BEEN WARNED!]

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD!!!!!

Last week, the new season of Top Boy dropped on Netflix and fans across the globe couldn't wait to see what DuShane, Sully and the folks at Summerhouse have been up to since we last saw them.

Top Boy season 4 soundtrack: all the songs played in each episode

But, much to everyones surprise, the new season ended on a MAJOR cliffhanger as fans saw Sully shoot and kill Jamie in the head in front of his brothers shortly after they sat down for dinner.

Kano and Ashley Walters attend the World Premiere of "Top Boy 2", the second season of Top Boy premiering on Netflix, at Hackney Picturehouse on March 11, 2022 in London, England
Kano and Ashley Walters attend the World Premiere of "Top Boy 2", the second season of Top Boy premiering on Netflix, at Hackney Picturehouse on March 11, 2022 in London, England. Picture: Getty

Completely shocked by the final scene, fans took to Twitter over the weekend to express their pain at Jamie's death.

One person tweeted: "I really wanna speak to whoever’s in charge because what was that ending???????".

Another person commented: "Who ever decided the ending of Top Boy season 2 pls rethink your life".

Here's some of the best reactions to the new season of Top Boy.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Soulja Boy reveals he's expecting a baby boy with Jackie

Soulja Boy reveals he's expecting a baby boy with Jackie

Cardi B's defamation lawsuit against YouTuber Tasha K explained

Cardi B's defamation lawsuit against YouTuber Tasha K explained

Cardi B

Kylie Jenner fuels Travis Scott marriage rumours after fans spot diamond ring

Kylie Jenner fuels Travis Scott marriage rumours after fans spot diamond ring

Kylie Jenner

Kanye West's girlfriend Chaney Jones responds to Kim Kardashian doppelgänger claims

Kanye West's girlfriend Chaney Jones responds to Kim Kardashian doppelgänger claims

Kanye West

Trending

Chris Brown new album: release date, tracklist, features & more

Chris Brown new album 'Breezy': release date, tracklist, features & more

Chris Brown

Kanye West banned from performing at the Grammys over 'online behaviour'

Kanye West banned from performing at the Grammys over 'online behaviour'

Kanye West

Rihanna's baby bump: 13 photos during her pregnancy

Rihanna's baby bump: 15 photos during her pregnancy

Rihanna

Rihanna drops major hint she's having a baby girl

Rihanna drops major hint she's having a baby girl

Rihanna

Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello and more announced for Concert For Ukraine

Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello and more announced for Concert For Ukraine

Live Playlists

Afro B and Manny Norte’s Afrobeats Selection

XTRA Gains with Yinka

Homegrown

Capital XTRA New Music