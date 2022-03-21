Top Boy fans react to new season of the Netflix series

Have you seen the new season yet? [SPOILERS AHEAD... YOU'VE BEEN WARNED!]

Last week, the new season of Top Boy dropped on Netflix and fans across the globe couldn't wait to see what DuShane, Sully and the folks at Summerhouse have been up to since we last saw them.

But, much to everyones surprise, the new season ended on a MAJOR cliffhanger as fans saw Sully shoot and kill Jamie in the head in front of his brothers shortly after they sat down for dinner.

Kano and Ashley Walters attend the World Premiere of "Top Boy 2", the second season of Top Boy premiering on Netflix, at Hackney Picturehouse on March 11, 2022 in London, England. Picture: Getty

Completely shocked by the final scene, fans took to Twitter over the weekend to express their pain at Jamie's death.

One person tweeted: "I really wanna speak to whoever’s in charge because what was that ending???????".

Another person commented: "Who ever decided the ending of Top Boy season 2 pls rethink your life".

Here's some of the best reactions to the new season of Top Boy.

The end of top boy had me touching my chest like Dushane the whole way through #TopBoyNetflix pic.twitter.com/Bi2jyhFEPT — D (@DXNYXL_) March 19, 2022

I am simply not okay after that top boy ending #TopBoyNetflix #TopBoyS2 pic.twitter.com/aD9bCJHj8o — Mrs Loftus-Cheek (@KatKardashy) March 18, 2022

Sat in silence for a while after I finished Top Boy…#TopBoyNetflix pic.twitter.com/752NP2Zi7l — Rio Tavareź 🇯🇲 (@RioTVRZ) March 18, 2022

That Topboy ending had me like this for a good 10mins #TopBoyNetflix pic.twitter.com/rWMpBAOoQU — AM🎱 (@a8milli_) March 20, 2022

I met Kano last night & I said to him I’ve already finished Top Boy & he goes “rah we put all that work in for months for man to just finish it in a day” 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/f4q5wDAGmF — TELLI. (@TelliOnline) March 20, 2022

Me after finishing the new season of top boy #TopBoyNetflix #topboy pic.twitter.com/zW3BemYQne — Schoolqirl Q (@lolitsQuin) March 18, 2022

Top boy wasn’t all that can’t lie but ending was hella unprovoked #TopBoyNetflix — AJ 🇬🇩 (@AJ__MC17) March 18, 2022

Just finished watching top boy. The one who wrote that ending needs a father figure, cause that ending was unnecessary. #TopBoyNetflix — AFCneguse (@negusisback) March 19, 2022

Just remembered the Top Boy ending again pic.twitter.com/S8SzZmxtCe — AR (@ARabdi_) March 20, 2022

The ending of top boy had me like pic.twitter.com/5uTSdoCYl9 — saul goodman (@Micha3lKiprop) March 19, 2022

The ending of top boy got me feelin like this #TopBoyNetflix pic.twitter.com/o944B5yzdi — Bobo (@abz7o) March 19, 2022

Top boy need to redo the ending…. Why tf would sully do Jamie like that — Shak_Wilson (@shak_wilson) March 19, 2022