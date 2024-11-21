Tommy Fury VS Darren Till boxing match: Fight date, time & how to watch

Tommy Fury VS Darren Till boxing match: Fight date, time & how to watch. Picture: Getty Images

By Anna Suffolk

When is Tommy Fury VS Darren Till, how can I watch and what is the undercard for the fight? Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming fight.

Tommy Fury has confirmed that his next fight is with British UFC fighter Darren Till early next year.

The pair have already come face to face in a press confernenfe, where things got messy after Fury's father John threw water at Till, prompting security to intervene.

So, when is Tommy Fury's fight against Darren Till, how can you watch the livestream or even watch it in person? Here's everything you need to know.

ommy Fury (L) and Darren Till go for one another during a press conference. Picture: Getty

When and where is Tommy Fury VS Darren Till's boxing match?

Tommy Fury VS Darren Till is taking place on the 18 January 2025 in Manchester, England.

Misfits Boxing presents a huge fight at Co-op Live Arena in Manchester, between Tommy Fury and Darren Till in what will be a great night for fight fans.

Tickets for the boxing match are still available, through here.

Tommy Fury's first match of 2025 is against Till. Picture: Getty

How can I watch the livestream of Tommy Fury VS Darren Till?

For those not able to make it to Manchester, Tommy Fury VS Darren Till will be streamed live.

The event is expected to be broadcast live on DAZN PPV and TNT Sports Box Office but pricing is yet to be revealed.

The start time for the event is 8pm GMT, so time zones will affect what time the main event will happen.

Fury's father John sparked chaos at the first fight conference after throwing a glass of water at Till. Picture: Getty

What is the Tommy Fury VS Darren Till undercard?

The undercard for the boxing match will be revealed soon.