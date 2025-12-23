Tom Holland and Zendaya put split rumours to bed

Tom Holland and Zendaya put split rumours to bed. Picture: Getty Images

Tom Holland and Zendaya have been spotted for the first time since her engagement ‘news’ with co-star Robert Pattinson. Zendaya was spotted with a new pixie haircut as Tom Holland debuts in the new The Odyssey trailer. Here is everything you need to know.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Tom Holland and Zendaya have been seen in a rare appearance with his parents, the actress showing off a new pixie haircut, following the engagement rumours with Robert Pattinson, after The Drama publicity stunt to promote the movie.

The young couple has been facing split rumours after the fake news of Zendaya’s engagement to her co-star, Robert, which went viral.

Tom Holland & Zendaya, The Drama promo. Picture: Getty Images

Tom and the Euphoria star announced their engagement earlier this year after the actress stepped out on the Golden Globes red carpet, showing off her ring.

The couple keeps their private life very private, with Zendaya moving to the England capital to join her fiancé.

They are often seen walking their dogs together, but most recently in December 2025, the pair were seen posing for a super cute picture together with his parents.

Tom, Zendaya & family. Picture: Twitter

Sporting a brand-new pixie bob, The Greatest Showman star looked happy and gorgeous posing next to Tom’s mum as the pair took a festive pic.

Fans are super thrilled with both the rare pic and the star’s new look

.One fan commented: “That’s family .🤧🤧😭😭”

Tom Holland & Zendaya. Picture: Getty Images

Another said: “Honestly, they look like holiday card material.”

Both actors have a big year coming up with huge projects coming out, Tom’s upcoming film, The Odyssey anticipated to be one of the hottest films of the year.

It is directed by the iconic Christopher Nolan, and he stars alongside Matt Damon, Robert Pattinson, and Mia Goth.