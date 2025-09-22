Tom Holland ‘rushed to hospital after cracking his head’ during Spider-Man stunt, with filming suspended

Tom Holland ‘rushed to hospital after cracking his head’ during Spider-Man stunt, with filming suspended. Picture: Getty Images

Tom Holland has reportedly suffered an injury on set of the upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day, where his fiancée Zendaya was also working, and now filming has stopped. What exactly happened? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Tom Holland has been injured whilst filming the upcoming Spider-Man movie, where his co-star and fiancée, Zendaya, is also thought to have been filming.

Production of the movie has been stopped; however, the length of time is unknown.

Tom had been filming one of his own stunts on set when catastrophe struck, and the stuntman struck his head on the 19th September.

Tom Holland. Picture: Getty Images

It is believed he was taken in an ambulance for further treatment, where it was reportedly confirmed he had a concussion.

The fall caused the Marvel star to crack his head open, causing concern.

A female stunt-actor is also thought to have been injured in the incident.

Tom Holland with Zendaya. Picture: Getty Images

However, The Sun reports that Tom and his family, including his father and fiancée, Zendaya, attended a charity event on Sunday, 21st, where the Spider-Man star looked fine.

He apparently left the event early because he was feeling unwell.

The paper also reported that his dad, Dominic Holland, said the actor would be away for filming “for a while.”

Tom Holland. Picture: Getty Images

Whilst the extremity of his concussion is not known, his attendance suggests that he is on the mend, and filming could begin again within weeks if all goes well.

The upcoming movie, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, is set for release next July and is the fourth instalment in the franchise.The film is also set to star Zendaya, Sadie Sink, and Jon Bernthal.

It is yet to be determined when filming will continue or if this will delay the film's scheduled release.