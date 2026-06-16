Tom Holland confirms he married Zendaya in secret wedding
16 June 2026, 16:38
Tom Holland and Zendaya appeared at the Spider-Man premiere for the first time as a married couple, after rumours of them getting married in a secret wedding began earlier this year. But how long have Zendaya & Tom Holland been together? And are the couple married? Here are all the details.
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Tom Holland and Zendaya appeared on the red carpet for the Spider-Man: Brand New Day premiere, and the actor seemed to confirm the secret wedding rumours, but how long have Zendaya & Tom been together? & Are Zendaya and Tom Holland married?
The couple are the ‘it’ couple of Hollywood, first meeting on the set of their first movie together, Spider-Man: Homecoming, and fans were hooked from the beginning.
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Whilst first starting out as simply co-workers, the pair eventually started dating privately before they were caught kissing by paparazzi, exposing the romance.
Law Roach, Zendaya’s famous stylist, started wedding rumours back in March, alleging that fans had already missed out on seeing what the actress was wearing.
The weeks that followed included AI photos going viral of the wedding, fans eager to get some kind of information on the secret event.
After months of speculation, Tom has now confirmed that they did indeed get married in a secret ceremony.
When asked about whether his family was fooled by the AI photos, the 30-year-old seemed to confirm that the wedding had happened, this being the first confirmation from the couple themselves.
He said: “No, because they were all there. That's all you'll get on that.”
Both Zendaya and her now-husband have always kept their relationship private, which is rather impressive for just how public-facing their careers are.
Tom did let fans in on his feelings towards his relationship, though.
AI Zendaya and Tom Holland “wedding” photos pass 10 million likes. pic.twitter.com/ZNBrNGIrJu— YabaLeftOnline (@yabaleftonline) March 8, 2026
He said: “I found my person. She’s my best friend, and I’m the happiest I have ever been when I’m with her, but I have also never felt so supported and safe, ever. Period.”
How long have Tom Holland & Zendaya been together?
The pair first met on the set of the first movie in the new Spider-Man franchise back in 2016.
It has been a decade since their first meeting, but it wasn’t until 2021 that the pair were romantically connected.
They later got engaged in 2024, which Zendaya celebrated by showing off her huge ring on the Golden Globes red carpet.