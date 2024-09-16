Tito Jackson dies aged 70: Inside his cause of death

By Anna Suffolk

Jackson 5 member and brother of Michael Jackson, Tito, has died at the age of 70.

The Jackson 5 singer and sibling of Janet, Jermaine, and others, was the third out of the 10 Jacksons. He was five years older than Michael.

Multiple musicians and his family shared tributes to Tito, who had a very successful solo career. He leaves behind three sons - Taj, Taryll and TJ.

How did Tito Jackson die and what was his cause of death?

According to People, Nephew Siggy reported that Tito Jackson died on Sunday Sept 15 after suffering from a heart attack.

The singer was driving from New Mexico to Oklahoma, and Steve Manning, a longtime Jackson family friend and former Jackson family manager, speculated that he passed away from a heart attack.

Tito had been performing with brothers Jackie and Marlon Jackson as The Jacksons, and had shows planned for later this year in the US.

L-R: Tito Jackson, Jackie Jackson, Jermaine Jackson, Marlon Jackson, Michael Jackson. Picture: Getty

Amid the heartbreaking news of their father's death, sons TJ, Taj and Taryll took to Instagram to share their grief and pay tribute.

“It’s with heavy hearts that we announce that our beloved father, Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Tito Jackson is no longer with us. We are shocked, saddened, and heartbroken. Our father was an incredible man who cared about everyone and their well-being.“

Some of you may know him as Tito Jackson from the legendary Jackson 5, some may know him as ‘Coach Tito’ or some know him as ‘Poppa T.’ Nevertheless, he will be missed tremendously. It will forever be ‘Tito Time’ for us. Please remember to do what our father always preached and that is ‘Love One Another.’ We love you Pops.”