Why Timothee Chalamet skipped the Met Gala

Why Timothee Chalamet skipped the Met Gala. Picture: Getty Images

Timothee Chalamet, Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend, failed to attend alongside his girlfriend and the Kardashian family at the 2026 Met Gala – but why? Why wasn't Timotheé Chalamet at the Met Gala? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Timothee Chalamet and his girlfriend Kylie Jenner are one of the most-hyped couples in Hollywood, the Kardashian star often seen by his side at award shows, including the Oscars and Golden Globes – but Timothee wasn’t at the Met Gala with his girlfriend, why?

The pair have been dating since 2023 and have won fans over with their high-profile sightings.

While keeping much of their dynamic private, the young couple is not afraid to show support for each other, which is why fans were surprised to see that the Marty Supreme actor wasn’t at the side of the reality star.

Kylie Jenner & Timtothee Chalamet. Picture: Getty Images

Kylie popped out alongside her famous sisters and mum, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and Kris Jenner.

The 28-year-old wore a look directly related to the Met Gala’s theme, Fashion is Art, her look taking inspiration from the ‘Venus de Milo’ sculpture; her gown hung at her hips with a fitted nude-illusion on the top half.

Timothee, on the other hand, was seen outside at the Knicks game, which took place in the same city, New York City, and at the same time as the fashion event.

Timothee Chalamet at Knicks game. Picture: Getty Images

The 30-year-old could be seen debuting a new haircut, whilst his girlfriend stretched the carpet.

Some fans were disappointed not to see the couple walk the event together, as they hadn’t ever attended together.

Others say it is to be expected with Timothee being a very loud and proud Knicks fan, him previously skipping the last few years of Met to watch another basketball game.

Kylie Jenner at Met Gala 2026. Picture: Getty Images

One fan commented: “Bro's real for this. Hoops > Gala.”

Another said, “They were together all day on Sunday. She is a star on her own. I’ve never seen Tom Holland at the Met Gala with Zendaya either.”