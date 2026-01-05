What did Timothee Chalamet say about girlfriend Kylie Jenner in his Critics Choice Awards speech?

What did Timothee Chalamet say about girlfriend Kylie Jenner in his Critics Choice Awards speech? Picture: Getty Images

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet stepped out together at the Critics Choice Awards 2026, where he won best actor, dedicating his win to his girlfriend - but when did Kylie and Timothee start dating? Here are all the details.

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet showed off their romance at the Critics' Choice Award 2026, and he celebrated their private relationship in his best actor winning speech.

The actor has had a fantastic year, dominating social media with his Marty Supreme press tour, as well as, of course, his collaboration with EsDeeKid.

In one of their rare public outings, Kylie and Timothee showed just how obsessed with each other they are at the awards show, wearing coordinating outfits.

Kylie & Timothee at movie premiere. Picture: Getty Images

They went viral for their Marty Supreme red carpet moment, wearing matching orange outfits. This time, the couple opted for a more subtle pinstripe and black moment.

It wasn’t just their appearance, though, that had fans talking, but instead the intimate words the Little Woman actor shared about his girlfriend.

Timothee said: “Thank you to my partner of three years, thank you for our foundation, I love you.

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet at the Critics Choice Awards. Picture: Getty Images

He continued: “ I couldn’t do this without you, thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

The New Yorker is known for keeping his love life private, with fans criticising a Vogue interview he did earlier in the year, where he seemingly dismissed his relationship, causing breakup rumours.

But now, Timothee has put the rumours to bed, publicly sharing his love for the reality star.

When did Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet start dating?

The celebrity couple has only recently started making frequent public appearances, keeping the early days of their romance discreet.

Timothee said in his speech that they had been together for three years.

This confirms the original theory of them initially meeting in January 2023, at Paris Fashion Week.