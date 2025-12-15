Is Timothée Chalamet secretly EsDeeKid? Inside the rumours

Is Timothée Chalamet secretly EsDeeKid? Inside the rumours. Picture: Getty Images and Soundcloud

Timothee Chalamet often hits headlines because of his movies, most recently Marty Supreme, or his famous girlfriend, Kylie Jenner. But surprisingly, the Hollywood star is facing speculation that he could be Scouse rapper, EsDeeKid. But why? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Timothee Chalamet is one of the hottest actors on the scene right now, with his projects Marty Supreme, Call me by Your Name, and Dune, as well as his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, but more recently, he has been in the news because of his unlikely connection to British rapper EsDeeKid.

EsDeeKid is a relatively new rapper who has been charting this year with his tracks ‘Phantom’ and ‘LV Sandals’, and fans are speculating that he could actually be Timothee.

Timothee Chalamet. Picture: Getty Images

The Scouse-born rapper wears a ski mask covering his face, only leaving his eyes and eyebrows visible.

There are multiple reasons as to why fans are drawing comparisons between the two, and here is the full breakdown of suspected ‘clues’ and theories.

Why do fans think Timothee Chalamet is EsDeeKid?

Timothee Chalamet & Esdeekid. Picture: Getty Images

The rumours first began to swirl after fans drew comparisons between the two stars ’ appearances.

Some argued that they had the same eyes and were certain that that was the reason why the rapper wore a mask.

Whilst their eyes and eyebrows are similar, there are some photos that fans argue don’t look similar at all.

Another coincidence is that they have both worn the same skull scarf, some arguing it is a ‘hidden in plain sight’ clue.

Timothee is known for being cheeky, and a Hannah Montana-style secret seems right up his street.

The American actor also has a strange fascination with the niche British accent from Hull.

When his love for the accent was first shared, fans just thought it was quirky, but now, with the theory of him being the Scouse rapper, fans are suggesting that because he knew the niche accent of Hull, he could very well do a great Liverpudlian one.

Let’s not forget that Timothee also performed under the name Timmy T whilst in college, involving the star rapping, rather well, to his student audience, proving he does have the talent to rap.

Most recently, though, his own comments when asked about the rumours perhaps show the most evidence of all.

Esdeekid. Picture: Instagram via @esdeekid

When asked about whether or not he was EsDeeKid during an interview with Heart Radio, he replied with a mysterious response.

He said: “I got no comment….All will be revealed in due time.”

Some fans, however, are doubtful, arguing they look nothing alike, so it could just be a bit of fun.

One fan commented: “It’s so clearly not him though, essdeekids eyes are way more down turned then his.”

Another said: “If he can rap with a heavy scouse accent, he deserves the oscar.”

So, whilst the rumours continue to build, when will it be revealed? And will they both pop out on stage at the same time to settle the fan theory? Only time will tell.