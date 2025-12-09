Timothee Chalamet: Age, net worth, height & how to pronounce his name

Timothee Chalamet: Age, net worth, height & how to pronounce his name. Picture: Getty Images

Timothee Chalamet has been making headlines with his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, most recently at the Marty Supreme premiere. He has also been linked to Scouse rapper Esdeekid. But how old is he? How tall is he? Here are all the details.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Timothee Chalamet is one of the leading actors of his generation, with his films Marty Supreme and Little Women being great successes, but alongside that, he has a famous girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, and some fans even speculated that he has an alter ego as rapper EsdeeKid.

The actor soared to fame after his appearance in Call Me by Your Name back in 2017, and ever since has proven his talents, soaring to A-list level.

His relationship with reality star and makeup mogul, Kylie Jenner, has been one of the most reported on couples of the year, most recently, them stepping out in matching outfits for his Marty Supreme premiere.

Timothee Chalamet. Picture: Getty Images

But what about the actor himself? Like, how tall is he? How old is he? And how do you pronounce his name?

Here are all the details.

How old is Timothee Chalamet?

The Hollywood star burst onto the scene around 2017, but alongside his movie fame, he has also gone viral a few times because of his performances as Timmy Tim back in college.

Timothee Chalamet. Picture: Getty Images

He went to one of the most competitive performing arts colleges, Columbia University.

He was born on December 27th, 1995.

Timothee is 29 years old, whilst his famous girlfriend, Kylie, is 28.

How tall is Timothee Chalamet?

Timothee & Kylie Jenner. Picture: Getty Images

The Little Women star is known for his tall and slender figure.

He is actually shorter than fans expect, but still tall, standing at 5ft 10.

Standing next to his co-star and notoriously tall actress Zendaya, he holds his own.

What is Timothee Chalamet’s net worth?

The young Hollywood star has been working back-to-back for the last 5 years.

Timothee Chalamet. Picture: Getty Images

His net worth is estimated to be around $25 million (£18.7 million); however, with his recent new projects Marty Supreme and A Complete Unknown, it could have soared even higher.

He reportedly was paid over $5 million (£3.7 million) for his appearances in both Dune and Dune: Part Two.

His girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, is said to be worth $670 million (£503 million), mainly because of her multiple businesses.

How do you pronounce Timothee Chalamet?

Timothee. Picture: Getty Images

Timothee Chalamet is a French name, with the actor having dual citizenship, having a strong connection to his family's ancestral country.

He is fluent in French.His name is a lot easier to pronounce than you may initially think.

It is pronounced ‘Tim-oh-tay Sha-la-may’.

Is Timothee Chalamet actually Esdeekid?

Timothee & Esdeekid. Picture: Getty Images & Instagram via @esdeekid

Fans are certain that the actor has a Hannah Montana-style alter ego, performing as Scouse rapper, EsdeeKid.

The rapper wears a balaclava, only showing off his eyes and eyebrows, which share a striking resemblance to Timothee.

Whilst Timothee doesn’t have a Scouse accent, he has mentioned his appreciation for the niche accent of Hull, suggesting he has a lot of British knowledge.

A theory is spreading online that the anonymous British rapper EsDeeKid is actually Timothée Chalamet under the mask.



they have similar eyes, and some details of their looks match — for example, earrings and bandanas@newsxnewsx pic.twitter.com/0TRUNFhwPl — 07News (@newsxnewsx) November 20, 2025

They have also both been spotted wearing the same scarf.

Whilst there have been lots of comparisons concerning their appearance and mannerisms, neither has commented or confirmed the rumours.

So, despite the comparisons, this is just a theory.