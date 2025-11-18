What time is I’m A Celeb on until & what time does it go on catch up?

I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! is back with a bang, returning with Jack Osbourne, Ruby Wax, and Angry Ginge making an impression on the series premiere - But what time is I’m a Celeb on and how long for? Is it on every night? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! is back on our screens in the lead-up to Christmas, with Aitch, Angry Ginge, and Ruby Wax serving up entertainment, but is it on every night? And what time is it on?

The show is going to be on for the next three weeks, taking all of the celebrities, even taking national treasure Martin Kemp out of his luxuries, in exchange for the terrors of the Australian jungle.

The first challenge has been taken on with Angry Ginge and Ruby Wax facing up to the infamous eating challenge, facing the vomit fruit head-on.

What time is I’m a Celeb on & what time does it finish?

I’m A Celebrity has returned with a bang, and the first episode sets the tone for what is set to be a great season.

The show leads us up to Christmas, warming up the winter months by showing the viewers the warmth of Down Under.

The show premieres at 9 pm every night for the next three weeks.It is usually on for just over an hour, depending on the day, finishing at 10:15 pm.