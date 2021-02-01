Tiffany Haddish Presents They Ready Season 2: release date, trailer, how to watch & more

Tiffany Haddish Presents They Ready Season 2. Picture: Getty/Netflix

The Netflix Original comedy show is returning for season 2! Here's everything you need to know.

‘Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready’ is a stand-up comedy series which showcases six comedians, all specially chosen by Haddish herself.

The Netflix Original show first launched in 2019, but is returning for a second season! The show comprises six, 30-minute-long episodes.

The show is executive produced by Haddish, alongside Wanda Sykes and Page Hurwitz.

The reality TV show, produced by Push It Productions and She Ready Productions, sees a range of comedian guest appearances.

Find out more about ‘Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready’ Season 2 below.