Tiffany Haddish Presents They Ready Season 2: release date, trailer, how to watch & more

1 February 2021, 13:01 | Updated: 1 February 2021, 13:19

Tiffany Haddish Presents They Ready Season 2
Tiffany Haddish Presents They Ready Season 2. Picture: Getty/Netflix

The Netflix Original comedy show is returning for season 2! Here's everything you need to know.

‘Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready’ is a stand-up comedy series which showcases six comedians, all specially chosen by Haddish herself.

The Netflix Original show first launched in 2019, but is returning for a second season! The show comprises six, 30-minute-long episodes.

The show is executive produced by Haddish, alongside Wanda Sykes and Page Hurwitz.

The reality TV show, produced by Push It Productions and She Ready Productions, sees a range of comedian guest appearances.

Find out more about ‘Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready’ Season 2 below.

  1. What is the release date for 'Tiffany Haddish Presents They Ready' Season 2?

    Tiffany Haddish’s Emmy-nominated Netflix series Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready is set to return for its second season on Tuesday (Feb 2, 2021).

    ‘They Ready’ is a comedy series on Netflix, curated by Haddish. The show is close a dear to her heart as she often makes reference to her personal life in the show.

    Before the star saw substantial success in stand-up comedy, she had only a little bit of money to her name and was homeless.

    In a Breakfast Club interview, Haddish revealed that she used to sleep in her car while performing on small comedy stages in and around Los Angeles.

    Tiffany Haddish and Kevin Hart have worked on 'The Secret Life of Pets 2' and 'Night School' together
    Tiffany Haddish and Kevin Hart have worked on 'The Secret Life of Pets 2' and 'Night School' together. Picture: Getty

    However, she had a life-changing moment which helped boost her career. One night, after a show, Haddish was noticed by Kevin Hart. 

    The American stand-up comedian loaned her $300 for accommodation. Haddish used the money to rent a cheap motel and a week after, she settled into an apartment.

    The small amount not only helped her recoup and re-invent herself, but it also pushed her on those first steps toward success.

    The pair later went on to star in the popular film 'Night School' together.

  2. What is the trailer for 'Tiffany Haddish Presents They Ready' Season 2?

  3. Which comedians will appear in 'Tiffany Haddish Presents They Ready' Season 2?

    Tiffany Haddish brings a series of “personally chosen” comics on the show. The star has picked a range of newcomers and veterans in the scene to perform a 15-20 minute stand-up set.

    The second season promises a “bold new collection” of six comedians “showcasing their raw humor.”

    For the second season, Haddish enlisted Dean Edwards (Saturday Night Live), Kimberly Clark (Last Comic Standing), Tony Woods (Comedy Central Presents), Barbara Carlyle (Def Jam Comedy 25), Godfrey (Our Cartoon President), and Erin Jackson (Late Night with Seth Myers).

    Tiffany Haddish is best known from the 2017 comedy film 'Girls Trip'
    Tiffany Haddish is best known from the 2017 comedy film 'Girls Trip'. Picture: Getty

  4. How can I watch 'Tiffany Haddish Presents They Ready' Season 2?

    Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready season 2 will be available to watch on Netflix on Tuesday (Feb 2, 2021).

    You can watch the show here.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest News!

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Chloe Bailey claps back at trolls during emotional livestream

Chloe Bailey claps back at trolls during emotional livestream
Silhouette Challenge sparks concern over fears of filter being removed

Silhouette Challenge sparks concern over fears of filter being removed
Tiffany Haddish & Common relationship timeline: from dating to the Silhouette Challenge

Tiffany Haddish & Common relationship timeline: from dating to the Silhouette Challenge
What is the Junebug Challenge? What song is used & how do I do it?

What is the Junebug Challenge? What song is used & how do I do it?

Trending

Chip 'Snakes & Ladders' new album: release date, tracklist, features, merch & more

Chip 'Snakes & Ladders' new album: tracklist, merch, tour & more
QUIZ: How well do you remember the movie 'Honey'?

QUIZ: How well do you remember the movie 'Honey'?

Quizzes

QUIZ: Only R&B fans born before 1996 can get 100% on this quiz

QUIZ: Only R&B fans born before 1996 can get 100% on this quiz

Quizzes

Who is Future's girlfriend Dess Dior? Instagram, age and net worth revealed

Who is Future's girlfriend Dess Dior? Instagram, age and net worth revealed
Cicely Tyson: Pioneering US actress dies at age 96

Cicely Tyson: Pioneering US actress dies at age 96