Tiffany Haddish breaks her silence on grooming and molestation accusations

The American comedian and actress has addressed accusations in a lawsuit that she groomed and molested two children.

Tiffany Haddish has broken her silence after being accused of grooming and molesting a teenage girl and her brother.

Haddish, 42, along with comedian Aries Spears, 47, has been accused of grooming a 14-year-old girl and her seven-year-old brother to perform explicit skits in a new lawsuit.

The comedian has now responded to these allegations, and posted a statement to her Instagram account.

Haddish is an American comedian and actress. Picture: Getty Images

TMZ obtained court papers from the siblings, where they alleged that they were coerced into performing sexually explicit acts.

Haddish has now posted a statement to her Instagram account on Monday (5 September), where she said she was unable to elaborate on the on-going legal battle but admitted that she 'deeply' regretted appearing in the sketch alongside the siblings.

"I know people have a bunch of questions. I get it. I'm right there with you. Unfortunately, because there is an ongoing legal case, there's very little that I can say right now", she said.

"But, clearly, while this sketch was intended to be comedic, it wasn't funny at all - and I deeply regret having agreed to act in it."

She finished off by saying, "I really look forward to being able to share a lot more about this situation as soon as I can."

The siblings are suing Haddish and Spears for damages, and claim they have both afraid of being watched or recorded some years later after the alleged incident.

Tiffany Haddish is being accused of molesting and grooming two children. Picture: Getty Images

The sister, who is now 22-years-old, has said that the trauma has prevented her from dating as she is too scared to be taken advantaged of.

The sibling's mother has said that they met through their comedy careers and developed a close bond after they were both going through divorces at the same time.

Haddish addressed her 7 million followers on Instagram with the statement, but did not caption the text.

