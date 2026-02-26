Who is T.I.’s wife Tiny Harris & how many kids do they have?

T.I. and 50 Cent have reignited their beef with savage online posts and diss-tracks, with T.I’s wife and son, Tiny Harris & King, catching strays. But how many kids does the celebrity couple have? And who is Tiny Harris?

By Shanai Dunglinson

T.I. has been engaging in an online beef with 50 Cent, with the latter bringing his wife and son into the discourse, Tiny Harris and King – but who is Tiny Harris? & How many kids does the couple have?

The so-called ‘King of the South’ has been a longstanding face of the Atlanta rap scene, with hits like ‘Live Your Life’ and ‘Whatever You Like’.

He and his wife, Tiny Harris, first met in 1999, T.I being around 19 and his future wife being around 24.

They have now been together over 20 years, celebrating their 15th wedding anniversary in 2025.

The celebrity couple seems to be the epitome of love, holding each other down through the highs and lows of each of their careers.

More recently, though, Tiny has been targeted by rapper 50 Cent, following the developing beef between the New York and Atlanta rappers.

So who is T.I.’s wife? And do they have kids?

Here are all the details.

Who is T.I.’s wife, Tiny Harris?

Tiny Harris, whose real name is Tameka Dianne Cottle-Harris, is a RnB singer and writer.

The 50-year-old was a member of the girl group, Xscape, who gave us songs like ‘Just Kickin’ It’ and ‘Who Can I Run To’.

Tiny, alongside her band members, actually received a Grammy Award for her writing contributions to the legendary TLC song ‘No Scrubs’.

She and T.I. met in the studio, with her not showing interest in the ‘About the Money’ rapper, eventually giving in to her pursuits.

Before the couple started dating, the RnB singer already had one child with T.I. became a step-father to, and they eventually went on to have more kids of their own.

The 45-year-old artist also had three kids from a previous relationship as well, adding to their large family unit.

How many kids do T.I. and wife, Tiny Harris, have? & Who are they?

The pair first started having kids of their own in 2004, but they already had four children from previous relationships.

The eldest child is Zonnique Jailee Pullins (29), being Tiny’s first child, with a previous relationship to Zonnie Pullins.

T.I is reportedly a devoted stepfather with the couple's eldest wishing both her biological dad and stepdad love on social media on Father's Day.

T.I. has two sons, Messiah Ya’Majesty Harris (25) and Domani Uriah Harris (24), from his ex-girlfriend, Lashon Dixon.

The rapper credits his firstborn for having ‘truly changed [his] life’ Domani follows in his dad’s career path, launching his music career at just 10 years old on stage with his dad.

The 45-year-old last child from another previous relationship with singer Ms. Niko, his daughter Deyjah Imani Harris (24).

Tiny and her boyfriend then first had their own child in 2004, their son Clifford ‘King’ Joseph Haris III (21).

King is a music artist by the name of Kid Saiyan, and he fired back in the beef with 50 Cent after the rapper brought up his mother, and he didn’t hold back in defending his family.

They later had two more children, their second son Major Philant Harris (17) and their youngest daughter Heiress Diana Harris (9).