T.I hilariously reacts as stepdaughter Zonnique reveals pregnancy live on TV

T.I reacts to Zonnique's surprise pregnancy reveal on live TV. Picture: Getty

Rapper T.I was caught off guard when his stepdaughter, Zonnique, told him she was pregnant on live TV.

By Tiana Williams

T.I has reacted to the news he is going to be a grandfather for the first time. Zonnique Pullins and her boyfriend, Bandhunta Izzy, have announced that they're expecting their first child together.

The 39-year-old rapper's stepdaughter, Zonnique, 24, revealed the celebratory news while on a live zoom chat yesterday (Aug 4).

However, what fans weren't aware of, is that T.I. also learned about the pregnancy while on the Zonnique's live Fox Soul show The Mix.

On The Mix, T.I. said that if any of his kids were expecting, he would think it would be anyone but Zonnique. Little did he know that encouraged her to drop the bomb.

The moment Zonnique responded and told her stepfather she is withchild, T.I reacted from a state of shock. The rapper was speechless.

Zonnique's mother, Tameka "Tiny" Harris – who is also T.I's wife, – joined the live video chat later, where T.I was still in disbelief.

When Zonnique told T.I that she and Tiny had been exchanging messages about buying baby items, he seemed in total disarray.

"Is anybody bringing my joint?!" T.I asked his team. During the Live video chat, participants of the call asked Zonnique about the gender of the baby.

Pullins was smiling on camera as she revealed the celebratory news that she is having a baby girl.

The 24-year-old singer added that she thought wearing pink hair would be a hint to the gender of her baby, but not many picked up on it.

All the people in the chat seemed chuffed at the news and offered Zonnique comforting words and congratulations.

However, her stepdad T.I just seemed to not get his head around the news. He had a few silent moments, realising he will actually be a grandfather in a few months. See the clip below.

In an interview with People, Zonnique said she chose to tell her stepfather the news live on TV, as it would be "a little funny to get his reaction".

Zonnique revealed she is five months along, and her pregnancy journey has been "really easy" so far.

"With it being my first time being pregnant, I had so many expectations and was thinking, 'Oh, it's going to be really hard,' " she says. "I never really had morning sickness" Pullins told the publication.

Congratulations to Zonnique and Bandhunta Izzy on their first child.