T.I. slams comedian joking about his sexual assault allegations in heated exchange

The rapper yelled on a mic after comedian Lauren Knight made a joke about sexual allegations against him and his wife, Tiny Harris.

T.I got heated after a comedian joked about his sexual assault allegations at a comedy night event.

A video clip of an open mic comedy event at Our Bar in Atlanta, has been circulating online after the 41-year-old rapper was seen confronting the comedian on the mic.

T.I and Tiny rejected ‘scurrilous accusations’ by women who allege the couple drugged and raped them. The pair faced similar allegations last year. Picture: Getty

The video footage sees the 'Whatever You Like' rapper standing next to the stage confronting host Lauren Knight.

The confrontation came after she seemingly mentioned the sexual assault allegations against Tip and his wife, Tameka Harris.

T.I begins shouting on the mic angrily as he defends himself against the allegations in the video clip.

The 'Live Your Life' rapper yelled: 'there was no f***ing crime'. The rap star was clearly angered by the joke and told the comedian to 'shut the f**k up'.

Comedian Lauren Knight claims T.I was heckling her and asking her to take off her wig, prior to her joking about the sexual assault allegations. Picture: Instagram

“There was no f***ing crime. There is nothing to charge me for, or my wife,” he shouted on the mic.

As Knight tried to interject, T.I told her to shut up. "Shut the f**k up for a second! Hey, listen. No, no, no. As many times as you joke on that sh*t, n***a, I’m gonna check yo mother f***in’ a** as long as it takes."

He continued to yell: "When you stop talking about it, when you stop playing with me and mine, I’ma stop saying something.”

T.I added: Ain’t no mother f***ing case, ain’t never been no mother f***g case. Cause I ain’t did nothing wrong and my wife ain’t did nothing wrong. And if you keep on playing with me, n***a, I’m gon’ mother f***n’ continue to confront you publicly, verbally," he sternly shouted.

Comedian Lauren Knight told the audience that she didn’t believe the assault allegations against T.I. and Tiny, saying: “T.I. is innocent. I truly believe it. Give it up for him. There are no charges".

Although Knight simmered down during the event, she took to Instagram to address the events that took place after the rappers fans called her out for making the joke.

Lauren said T.I. showed up at the end of the event and delivered a 30-minute stand-up routine and after he had completed his set, she returned to the stage to continue her hosting duties.

However, she claimed T.I kept interrupting her set and heckling her.

“I’m talking about marriage and stuff and he keeps cutting me off, telling me to ‘shut the f*** up,’ calling me all kinds of things and heckling me,” Knight told her followers.

She continued: "So, I’m like, ‘Alright, c’mon. Stop playing with me. It’s crazy, like you keep going and I can’t say nothing to you.”

The female comedian then claimed that T.I. then began demanding that she take off her wig and kept heckling.

“I said, ‘Alright, I’ll take my wig off when you speak on the allegations. Nobody was tight, except for him. Nobody called him a rapist. I responded to him telling me—in a room full of people—to rip my wig off, and made a joke just like he did. So if you gotta a problem with it, not mine.” Knight admitted.

Rapper TI and his wife Tiny have denied allegations of sexual abuse from three women, adding to denials last year after four other women made similar allegations.

