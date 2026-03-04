T.I. opens up about 50 Cent beef

Picture: Getty Images

T.I. has finally commented on his thinking behind his diss tracks in the ongoing beef with 50 Cent. Whilst it is unclear if 50 is releasing a documentary, T.I. has had enough and defended his son and wife, Tiny Harris, and King. But what did he say? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

T.I. has spoken out for the first time following his ongoing beef with 50 Cent, after the ‘In Da Club’ rapper took aim at his wife, Tiny Harris, and his son, King.

The Atlanta-born rapper has been engaged in a heated feud with 50, initially going back and forth online, until T.I. dropped several diss tracks in the days after.

In his tracks ‘The Right One’, ‘War’, ‘Lessons’ and ‘What Bully’, he delivers some scathing blows coming for the 50-year-old’s appearance, mother, and more.

Picture: Getty Images

It all was caused by what T.I. argues was 50 embarrassing him, after alleging that they previously agreed to do a Verzuz battle, then, when it was announced, 50 clowned the 49-year-old, supposedly pretending he had no clue.

The ‘Hate It or Love’ rapper then took a low blow, posting unflattering images of his ‘Live Your Life’ artist's family, including his wife, Tiny Harris, and his song King.

But now, T.I. has spoken out for the first time in a street interview with TMZ, defending his response to 50.

Picture: Getty Images

He said: “Man, that s***'s so last week, man. The only thing I have to say ... It's very unfortunate, but, honestly, I wasn't here to defeat, I was here to defend.”

He continued: “I'm just happy that the women and children in my family know that there's a line of men that's ready to stand and protect from whoever, against whoever."

The so-called ‘King of the South’ also went on the EbroLauraRosenberg podcast to share more of his feelings.

T.I. said: “I’m real big on treating other people the way I wanna be treated. And I’m also real big on treating motherf*****s the f***ing way they decided they gonna treat me.”

He added: “And ultimately all of the quietness that we’re witnessing right now, from dude [50 Cent], what would have happened if that quietness was practiced at the beginning…absolutely nothing! We wouldn’t be here.”

He also said he doesn’t enjoy his son King dropping diss tracks as well as he has been instilling good character into his family, and he now has ‘justifiable means’ to come for 50.

50 Cent is yet to respond properly, other than a few memes, which have since been deleted, however, there are rumours that suggest he could be making a documentary.