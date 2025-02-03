Why did The Weeknd boycott the Grammys? His return explained

Why did The Weeknd boycott the Grammys? His return explained. Picture: Getty

By Anna Suffolk

The Weeknd made a surprise appearance at the 2025 Grammy's with a performance of “Cry For Me” and “Timeless”. We look back at why he boycotted the award ceremony in 2021 and the reason for his return.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The 2025 Grammy Awards saw a surprise appearance by none other than The Weeknd, who vowed to boycott the ceremony in 2021 following a dispute.

The singer, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, performed “Cry For Me” and “Timeless” at the 2025 Awards, and appears to have renounced his boycott.

Following the release of his new album 'Hurry Up Tomorrow', we take a look at why The Weeknd boycotted the Grammy's and the reasons for his return.

The Weeknd shocked fans by performing at the Grammy awards. Picture: Getty

Why did The Weeknd boycott the Grammy Awards?

Back in 2021, The Weeknd accused the Recording Academy of not being diverse enough, and alleged 'secret committees' blocked his album 'After Hours'.

It failed to get nominated in any categories despite being critically acclaimed, and told The New York Times in a 2021 statement he would “no longer allow my label to submit my music to the Grammys."

In 2021 he also said that the Grammys 'mean nothing to me', but returned to the stage four years later following an introduction from Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason, Jr.

The Weeknd at his first Grammys in 2014. Picture: Alamy

Why did The Weeknd end his Grammy Awards boycott?

We don't know the exact reasons as to why the singer ended his boycott of the Grammy Awards, however he did receive a warm welcome back to the stage.

However, this years ceremony was a little different as it shifted to be televised fundraising event for those affected by the recent Los Angeles wildfires, which The Weeknd has donated lots of money to.

He also released his new album 'Hurry Up Tomorrow', set to be the last under The Weeknd - so could he be gearing up for next years ceremony?