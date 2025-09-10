The Weeknd After Hours Til Dawn tour 2026: Dates, Tickets, Venue & More

10 September 2025, 06:00

The Weeknd After Hours Til Dawn tour 2026: Dates, Tickets, Venue & More. Picture: Press Release

The Weeknd has announced he is taking over London’s iconic Wembley Stadium for his European leg of the After Hours Til Dawn tour with Playboi Carti. How do you get tickets? And when is it? Here are all the details.

The Weeknd is returning to the UK to bring his record-breaking After Hours Til Dawn shows to British fans.

The artist will be performing his biggest tracks from his latest album, ‘Hurry Up Tomorrow’, as well as his all-time classics.

The ‘Blinding Lights’ singer is set to take over Europe next year, in what is set to be an unforgettable concert and the biggest R&B tour in history.

The Weeknd 2026 tour
The Weeknd 2026 tour. Picture: Press Release

To add even more excitement, the iconic Playboi Carti will be joining him on the European leg, sure to get fans hype for the night.

Extra Dates have already been added due to the demand – So, how do you get your hands on tickets? And when is he in the UK?

Here are all the details.

The Weeknd & Playboi Carti
The Weeknd & Playboi Carti. Picture: Getty Images

What are The Weeknd After Hours Til Dawn tour 2026 dates?

The Weeknd is performing in the UK, in London’s iconic Wembley Stadium, for just two nights next summer.

Fri Aug 14 | London, UK | Wembley Stadium

Sat Aug 15 | London, UK | Wembley Stadium

He is also touring the rest of Europe.

The Weeknd
The Weeknd. Picture: Getty Images

Fri Jul 10 | Paris, France | Stade de France

Fri Jul 17 | Amsterdam, Netherlands | Johan Cruijff Arena

Tue Jul 21 | Nice, France | Allianz Riviera

Fri Jul 24 | Milan, Italy | San Siro Stadium

Thu Jul 30 | Frankfurt, Germany | Deutsche Bank Park

Tue Aug 04 | Warsaw, Poland | PGE Narodowy

Sat Aug 08 | Stockholm, Sweden | Strawberry Arena

Sat Aug 22 | Dublin, Ireland | Croke Park

Fri Aug 28 | Madrid, Spain | Riyadh Air Metropolitano

Sat Aug 29 | Madrid, Spain | Riyadh Air Metropolitano

How to get tickets for The Weeknd After Hours Til Dawn tour 2026?

Tickets are on general sale on Friday, 12th September at 10 am.

They are available here on Ticketmaster and AXS.

The Weeknd 2026 tour
The Weeknd 2026 tour. Picture: Press Release

