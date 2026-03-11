The Super Mario Galaxy Movie: Cast & voices from Donald Glover to Issa Rae

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie: Cast & voices from Donald Glover to Issa Rae. Picture: Alamy & Getty

The new Super Mario Galaxy Movie is stacked with an all-star cast, featuring names like Childish Gambino, Jack Black, and Brie Larson as Rosalina. It is set to be one of the biggest movies this year. But who else is cast? What is the release date? & Is there a trailer? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The brand-new Super Mario Galaxy movie has a fast-approaching release date, and features an all-star cast featuring the likes of Donald Glover, Issa Rae, and more – but who else is in the cast? Is there a trailer? And what is the release date?

Following the success of the previous 2023 film, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, they are back bigger and better than ever.

Featuring the familiar and much-loved characters from the OG video game, fans are hyped for the sequel, which is set to feature new characters, Yoshi and Rosalina.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. Picture: Alamy

The animated movie features some surprising celebrities, who you may not recognise from their voice alone.

So, who is in the cast? & When is the release date?

Here are all the details.

Who is in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie?

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. Picture: Alamy

The upcoming movie has got some familiar characters making a return, as well as some brand-new characters and celebs joining the cast, including Donald Glover and Issa Rae.

Returning characters such as Luigi, Mario, Toad, and Bowser will be joined by the iconic characters Rosalina and Yoshi.

Here is the main cast:

Donald Glover & Issa Rae. Picture: Getty Images

Chris Pratt – Mario

Charlie Day – Luigi

Donald Glover - Yoshi

Jack Black – Bowser

Keegan-Michael Key – Toad

Brie Larson – Rosalina

Issa Rae – Honey Queen

Anya Taylor-Joy – Princess Peach

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. Picture: Alamy

What is the release date for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie?

The movie is set to release later this year, with the promo for the film only just beginning.

It is set to hit cinemas on April 1st.