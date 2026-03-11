The Super Mario Galaxy Movie: Cast & voices from Donald Glover to Issa Rae
The new Super Mario Galaxy Movie is stacked with an all-star cast, featuring names like Childish Gambino, Jack Black, and Brie Larson as Rosalina. It is set to be one of the biggest movies this year. But who else is cast? What is the release date? & Is there a trailer? Here are all the details.
The brand-new Super Mario Galaxy movie has a fast-approaching release date, and features an all-star cast featuring the likes of Donald Glover, Issa Rae, and more – but who else is in the cast? Is there a trailer? And what is the release date?
Following the success of the previous 2023 film, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, they are back bigger and better than ever.
Featuring the familiar and much-loved characters from the OG video game, fans are hyped for the sequel, which is set to feature new characters, Yoshi and Rosalina.
The animated movie features some surprising celebrities, who you may not recognise from their voice alone.
Who is in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie?
The upcoming movie has got some familiar characters making a return, as well as some brand-new characters and celebs joining the cast, including Donald Glover and Issa Rae.
Returning characters such as Luigi, Mario, Toad, and Bowser will be joined by the iconic characters Rosalina and Yoshi.
Here is the main cast:
Chris Pratt – Mario
Charlie Day – Luigi
Donald Glover - Yoshi
Jack Black – Bowser
Keegan-Michael Key – Toad
Brie Larson – Rosalina
Issa Rae – Honey Queen
Anya Taylor-Joy – Princess Peach
What is the release date for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie?
The movie is set to release later this year, with the promo for the film only just beginning.
It is set to hit cinemas on April 1st.
The Super Mario Galaxy Movie – Final Trailer