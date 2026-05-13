From Zendaya to Travis Scott, The Odyssey 2026: Full cast & release date
13 May 2026, 17:33
Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey just dropped its latest trailer featuring Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, and Lupita Nyong’o. The film features characters Achilles, Helen of Troy, and Eurylochus. But when does the film come out? Is Elliot Page playing Achilles? & Is Travis Scott in ‘The Odyssey’?
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The Odyssey, directed by Christopher Nolan and set to star Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, and Zendaya, is one of the most highly anticipated movies of the year with a stacked cast and a fast-approaching release date – so, when does The Odyssey release?
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The highly decorated director, Nolan, who gave us Interstellar and Inception, is back with a brand-new Greek mythology tale.
The story follows the story of a battle-scarred Odysseus fighting his way home after Troy through monsters, temptation, and the wrath of the gods.
It looks super intense, with beautiful shots and an impressive cast of actors. The movie is set to be one of the biggest box-office hitters of 2026.
But who’s in the cast? And what is the release date?
Who is in the cast of The Odyssey 2026?
The cast is a large ensemble featuring over 10 recognisable faces, one being the unexpected casting of rapper Travis Scott.
While the movie's release is fast-approaching, production is trying to keep the mystery alive, with some of the cast members not revealing who it is they will be playing just yet.
The full cast of The Odyssey 2026:
Matt Damon – Odysseus
Tom Holland – Telemachus
Anne Hathaway – Penelope
Robert Pattinson – Antinous
Lupita Nyong’o – Helen of Troy/Clytemnestra
Zendaya – Athena
Charlie Theron – Calypso
Mia Goth – Melantho
Travis Scott – Demodocus
What is The Odyssey’s release date?
The Christopher Nolan film is set to take over cinemas in 2026.
Set for release on July 17th 2026.
The new trailer for Christopher Nolan's ‘THE ODYSSEY’ has been released.— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 5, 2026
In theaters on July 17. pic.twitter.com/iOFJePWHjP