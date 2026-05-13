From Zendaya to Travis Scott, The Odyssey 2026: Full cast & release date

From Zendaya to Travis Scott, The Odyssey 2026: Full cast & release date. Picture: Getty Images

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey just dropped its latest trailer featuring Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, and Lupita Nyong’o. The film features characters Achilles, Helen of Troy, and Eurylochus. But when does the film come out? Is Elliot Page playing Achilles? & Is Travis Scott in ‘The Odyssey’?

By Shanai Dunglinson

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The Odyssey, directed by Christopher Nolan and set to star Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, and Zendaya, is one of the most highly anticipated movies of the year with a stacked cast and a fast-approaching release date – so, when does The Odyssey release?

The highly decorated director, Nolan, who gave us Interstellar and Inception, is back with a brand-new Greek mythology tale.

The story follows the story of a battle-scarred Odysseus fighting his way home after Troy through monsters, temptation, and the wrath of the gods.

The Odyssey 2026. Picture: alamy

It looks super intense, with beautiful shots and an impressive cast of actors. The movie is set to be one of the biggest box-office hitters of 2026.

But who’s in the cast? And what is the release date?

Who is in the cast of The Odyssey 2026?

Zendaya & Tom Holland. Picture: Getty Images

The cast is a large ensemble featuring over 10 recognisable faces, one being the unexpected casting of rapper Travis Scott.

While the movie's release is fast-approaching, production is trying to keep the mystery alive, with some of the cast members not revealing who it is they will be playing just yet.

The full cast of The Odyssey 2026:

Robert Pattinson & Travis Scott. Picture: Getty Images

Matt Damon – Odysseus

Tom Holland – Telemachus

Anne Hathaway – Penelope

Robert Pattinson – Antinous

Lupita Nyong’o – Helen of Troy/Clytemnestra

Zendaya – Athena

Charlie Theron – Calypso

Mia Goth – Melantho

Travis Scott – Demodocus

Anne Hathaway & Lupitia Nyong'o. Picture: Getty Images

What is The Odyssey’s release date?

The Christopher Nolan film is set to take over cinemas in 2026.

Set for release on July 17th 2026.