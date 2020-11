The MOBO Awards 2020: Full nominees list, date, how to watch & more

The MOBO Awards 2020: Full nominees list, date, how to watch & more. Picture: MOBO

The MOBO Awards is making an exciting return this year! See the full nomination list and categories here...

The MOBO Awards is back after taking a hiatus. The iconic show, celebrating music of black origin is returning in 2020!

Kanya King launched the show in 1996, land the last show took place in 2017 - with Stormzy winning the best album award.

Fans of the show were sad when the show organisers announced it wasn't taking place in September 2018. The show also did not take place in 2019.

Organiser Kanya King is promising the "most memorable" MOBOs event for its return at Wembley Arena in 2021, according to reports.

However, the show will go on this year for a virtual celebration!

Sthe full list of nominees, hosts and more about the event below.