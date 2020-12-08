The MOBO Awards 2020: How to watch, TV channel, livestream & more

The MOBO Awards 2020: How to watch, TV channel, livestream & more. Picture: Getty

MOBOs 2020 return will go down in history as a night to remember!

The MOBO Awards 2020 is back with a bang! The special award ceremony, which celebrates music of Black origin, will be returning to our screens on December 9th.

This year, The MOBOs will be held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many fans of the highly requested award show are anticipating the performances of the night and are looking forward to seeing who will win an award.

How can I watch The MOBO Awards 2020?

On Wednesday 9th, The MOBO Awards 2020 will be streamed on YouTube at 7.00PM GMT.

The show will be broadcasted in full on BBC One (Freeview 101) at 10.45PM GMT. There will also be a highlights special of The MOBOs available on BBC iPlayer on the same night.

The MOBO Awards 2020 will be hosted by media personality and presenter Maya Jama and YouTube content creator.

On the night, there will be performances from U.K artists such as Ms Banks, Headie One, M Huncho, Kojey Radical, Shaybo, Tiana Major9 and Loski.

There will also be International performances from H.E.R, Davido, Tiwa Savage and Stylo G.