The GRM Gala 2025: The Best Red Carpet Looks

20 August 2025, 11:21

The GRM Gala 2025: The Best Red Carpet Looks. Picture: Getty Images

From the likes of Krept & Konan to K-Trap & Alesha Dixon, the stars lined up to show out their best looks to celebrate a year of great music. But who had the best green carpet look? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

The GRM Gala returned to once again celebrate the black excellence being championed by the British music and entertainment industries.

The event always pulls in the most iconic and legendary celebrities, including the likes of K-Trap, Alesha Dixon, Bashy, and Tyrique Hyde.

Decked out in their finest evening wear, the event called for a red-carpet look to show up and show out- But what did the stars wear?

Posty, CEO of GRM
Posty, CEO of GRM. Picture: Getty Images

Alesha Dixon

Alesha Dixon. Picture: Getty Images

Krept & Konan

Krept & Konan. Picture: Getty Images

Zeze Millz

Zeze Millz. Picture: Getty Images

Ms. Banks

Ms Banks. Picture: Getty Images

Ashley Thomas a.k.a Bashy

Bashy. Picture: Getty Images

Josh Oyinsan and Jaz Karris

Josh & Jaz. Picture: Getty Images

K-Trap

K-Trap. Picture: Getty Images

Michael Dapaah

Michael Dapaah. Picture: Getty Images

Conor Benn

Conor Benn. Picture: Getty Images

Posty

Posty. Picture: Getty Images

Tyrique Hyde

Tyrique Hyde. Picture: Getty Images

Strandz

Strandz. Picture: Getty Images

