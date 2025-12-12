The Game shares opinion about ‘respectful cheating’ in relationships
12 December 2025, 17:10
The Game, who recently shut down rumours about dating Kim Kardashian, has come out with a somewhat shocking suggestion. Here are all the details.
Listen to this article
The Game has made a controversial comment about ‘respectful’ cheating in a recent interview, when talking about love and relationships.
The rapper is most famously known for hits like ‘Hate it or Love It’ and his previous friendship with 50 Cent has been called out because of a recent interview.
- 21 Savage: Where was he born, is he from the UK & what’s his age & net worth
- Is Eminem going on tour with 50 Cent in 2026?
- The Game's 14-year-old daughter set to launch a podcast
He was famously in a long-term relationship with his baby mum, Tiffany Cambridge, for over 8 years, with whom he has two children, but the pair never married.
His most recent public relationship was with other baby mum, Shaniece Hairston, who gave birth to his youngest child, Blaze, in September 2024, but the pair aren’t currently thought to be dating.
The Game has since gone on a podcast to share his thoughts on a healthy relationship and suggests that cheating is something that is bound to happen, but should be done in a respectful manner.
He said: “Respectful cheating is never embarrassing your woman in public or never letting her find out.”
He continued: “Now, if she doesn’t find out and you never embarrassed her, or nobody can ever bring it to her and make you suspect, is it cheating?”
The comments have shocked fans, some claiming it was irresponsible for a father of four to present such a stance.
One fan commented: “46 years of age... mind you.”
Another said: “God pleeeeeeease NEVER let this love find me.”
Hol’ up! The Game said he believes in “respectful cheating” in a relationship. Y’all agree with him or nah, Roomies?? Watch the full #SteppingIntoTheShadeRoom interview HERE: https://t.co/OS2Gj1P1o8 pic.twitter.com/ylMiK5tpmp— TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) December 12, 2025