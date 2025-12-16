The Game shares Michael Jackson tried to squash his 50 Cent beef

The Game shares Michael Jackson tried to squash his 50 Cent beef.

The Game is notorious for his fallout with 50 Cent, but he has now revealed that the G.O.A.T. Michael Jackson tried to intervene. Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

The Game has been letting the fans into to his private life recently, talking about his romantic life, and most importantly, the random connection Michael Jackson had to his beef with 50 Cent.

The rapper is most commonly known for his success in the 2000s, helping spotlight the talents of West Coast rappers, with his hits ‘How We Do’ and ‘Hate It or Love It’.

Whilst he has stayed out of the spotlight for the last few years as a family man, his ‘nemesis’, 50 Cent, has continued to make headlines.

The Game & 50 Cent.

The pair initially started out as friends and worked closely with each other under 50’s record label, G-Unit.

However, it was their working relationship that turned things sour, as both of the rappers struggled with the dynamic.

The ‘Lil Bit’ rapper suggested that The Game hadn’t shown enough public support for G-Unit, whilst the LA rapper argued he felt too controlled and disrespected, it peaking in an explosive interview where he distanced himself from the label.

50 Cent didn’t take kindly to this and publicly kicked the rapper out of the group, thus ensuing a rap-beef with both of them going diss-track for diss-track.

50 Cent & The Game.

This era rocked the hip-hop world, and to this day, the pair aren’t friends.

Although they have grown and have a better relationship, the beef has already changed their dynamic.

However, in a recent interview, The Game revealed he once got a call from the legend, Michael Jackson, where he brought up the infamous feud in an attempt to squash it.

The Game said: “I talked to Michael Jackson one time, and I think I was a lil too young and a lil too in the streets still, too gangsta in my mind.”

He continued: “Once it got to 50, it got a little too real for me, because up until that moment I was fanning out…I couldn’t appreciate it for what it was in the moment.”

Michael Jackson & The Game.

The rapper also supposedly hung up on Michael because of it!

So, whilst Michael Jackson is a rather unlikely advisor in the case of rap-beef, The Game now has a story to tell, that not many can relate to!

The Game also spoke about wanting to do a versus battle with 50 Cent now that they are not as cold towards each other.

He said: “He is the only one that would make sense because of our history and magnitude as artists.”