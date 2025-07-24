Teyana Taylor & Aaron Pierre share video at intimate dinner date

24 July 2025, 13:24

Teyana Taylor & Aaron Pierre share video at intimate dinner date
Teyana Taylor & Aaron Pierre share video at intimate dinner date. Picture: Getty Images and Alamy

Teyana Taylor and Aaron Pierre are the couple that keep on giving. This time, they’ve let fans into their private dinner date – Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Teyana Taylor enjoys date night

The new favourite celebrity couple, Aaron Pierre and Teyana Taylor, have shared even more content for their doting fans.

Aaron and Teyana first announced their romance to the world in May, and ever since the fans have been hooked, and rightly so!

Whilst they haven’t been to too many public events together yet, they have been feeding their fans content in drips and drabs, and this time it is no different.

Teyana Tyalor and Aaron Pierre
Teyana Tyalor and Aaron Pierre. Picture: Alamy

The singer posted an intimate video for her 18.2 million followers, showing them on a dinner date, sharing food and clinking chopsticks.

The video begins with the Lion King star propping the phone up, with him being the focus of the frame.

To this, Teyana responds: “Don’t crop me out the video!”, scrunching her face up.

He apologises and readjusts the camera, laughing it off, and the two continue to share the meal, dancing together to the background music of the restaurant.

She continues to eat and complains about the lighting of the video.

He responds: “You’re still fine though.”

Aaron Pierre & Teyanna Taylor
Aaron Pierre & Teyanna Taylor. Picture: Getty Images

This is the first time we’ve been given a look at the playful nature between the two, and the intimate setting brought fans onto the table, almost making it feel like we were gatecrashing!

Fans are happy, though, one saying: “He brings out the softness in her, and I’m here for it. I hope the honeymoon stage lasts forever for them!”

Another said: “They deserve happiness!”

It is clear these two are very loved-up, with the actor starring in Teyana’s upcoming release ‘Escape Room’, we can’t wait to see more as the relationship continues to blossom.

