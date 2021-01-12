Who is Terelle from The Cabins? Instagram, age and career revealed

Who is Terelle from The Cabins? Instagram and job revealed. Picture: ITV/Instagram

Everything you need to know about Terelle, the newcomer on the ITV dating show, The Cabins.

The Cabins is ITV2's new dating show and people are already hooked.

Lockdown's answer to Love Island, The Cabins sees a group of hopeful singletons date each other, but on one condition - they have to move in together.

One of the new stars of the show is Terelle, so let's find out a bit more about the software developer looking for love.

What is Terelle's Instagram?

The Cabins newcomer Terelle is pretty lowkey on Instagram, where is handle is @terelle.k.

He has less than 20 posts on his feed, but this is bound to increase during and after his stint on The Cabins.

"I’m super confident. I don’t think it will bother me to be fair. In the back of my head, the ‘hanky panky’ can’t happen, that’s for sure," he told The Sun.

"Normal stuff like kissing and holding hands, that’s OK."

How old is Terelle from The Cabins?

Terelle is 25-years-old and hails from London. He describes himself as "super confident" and "chilled guy".

"I like having a laugh. Friendships are really important to me. I’m ambitious too. I think life should be fun. There’s a time for everything of course," he said. "I want someone that’s going to make me laugh, we bounce off each other."

Terelle's mum is his best friend and knows "97%" of what he gets up to. "She has said that I am ‘the best child she’s had...’ she doesn’t have favourites but I think she knows quality when she sees it," he says.

What does Terelle from The Cabins do as a job?

Terelle is a software developer, and also has experience in acting and modelling.

Over on his Instagram, Terelle has shared snippets of his creative career on his Highlights, where he can be seen filming on set and modelling different outfits.