Is Tems going on tour in 2026?

13 April 2026, 16:32

Is Tems going on tour in 2026?
Is Tems going on tour in 2026? Picture: Getty Images

Tems popped out with Wizkid for Justin Bieber’s Coachella performance. With hits like ‘What You Need?’ & ‘Burning’, the fans want to know when they can see her in concert. But is she going on tour? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Tems came out on stage at Justin Bieber’s Coachella performance, alongside Wizkid, performing their song ‘Essence’, but is the Afrobeats artist going on tour?

This extra-special performance came as a return favour, after Tems did the same at her Coachella performance in 2024.

The ‘Me & U’ artist made an impression alongside the pop star after her performance at the festival, and fans were obsessed with their friendship.

Tems & Justin Biebr at Coachella 2026
Tems & Justin Biebr at Coachella 2026. Picture: Getty Images

Tems, who was recently rumoured to be dating Dave, is one of the most popular artists right now, especially following her recent collaboration with the UK rapper on ‘Raindance’.

That being said, the singer has only ever done one headline world tour, debuting back in 2024 with her ‘Born In the Wild Tour’, which began in London.

With her latest project, ‘Love Is A Kingdom’, having hits like ‘Big Daddy’ and ‘Mine’, the fans are eager to see the artist on stage again.

Tems
Tems. Picture: Getty Images

However, as it stands right now, Tems has not announced a tour.

Although not a tour by any means, the artist is set for two festival performances in the UK this year, including All Points East alongside Jorja Smith and Ayra Starr.

So, disappointing news for fans, but that is not to say one could not be announced to coincide with her recent EP drop.

One fan commented: “I miss Tems on tour 🕊️🥲.”

Another said: “Tems need a tour ASAP.”

Tems
Tems. Picture: Getty Images

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