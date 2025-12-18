Tems: Where she’s from, age, real name, height & dating history

Tems: Where she’s from, age, real name, height & dating history. Picture: Getty Images

Tems has been in the headlines for her recent dating rumours with rapper Dave, but what about the Afrobeats singer herself? How tall is Tems? Who is her boyfriend? & What is her real name? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Tems has been killing the music game with her viral hits ‘Essence’ and ‘Love Me Jeje’, as well as her recent collaboration with Dave on ‘Raindance’, which has sparked fans to ask if Tems is dating Dave.

The Nigerian superstar has been making music since 2018 with her debut single ‘Mr Rebel’, and hasn’t looked back since.

Tems now lives in the UK but was born in Lagos, Nigeria, and is among some of the leaders of the Afrobeat genre collaborating with Wizkid, Rema and Burna Boy.

Tems. Picture: Getty Images

But what are some more personal details about the artist?

Here are all the details.

How old is Tems?

Tems’ birthday is June 11th, 1995.

She is 30 years old.

Tems. Picture: Getty Images

What is Tem’s real name?

Tems is an abbreviation of her full name.

Her full-name is Temilade Openiyi.

How tall is Tems?

Tems. Picture: Getty Images

The artist is a tall babe, known for her figure and good looks.In one of her newer songs with Dave, ‘Raindance’, the singer’s height is referenced in the lyrics.

Dave sings: “5'9", brown eyes, and she in it, in it.”

The ‘Big Daddy’ star is indeed 5ft 9!

Some fans suggested the song was about Tems, and with the song talking about a potential engagement, fans are sure they are dating.

Who is Tems’ boyfriend?

Dave & Tems. Picture: Social

Tems is very good at keeping her private life private.

The artist has spoken about her desire not to have sexual relations until marriage, and she supposedly has not been actively dating.

There is a Nigerian singer, DubbyGoHard, who has suggested he once dated the singer before her fame.

However, this relationship has never been confirmed by the singer herself.

Tems. Picture: Getty Images

Tems is also, of course, rumoured to be dating British rapper, Dave, following the duo teasing fans with flirty content.

Following the release of their hit ‘Raindance’, they have drip-fed fans with TikToks and music video appearances, suggesting there may be a romance between them.

Some fans even go as far as to say they could be engaged, as they have been showing off matching rings that Tems has been wearing on her ring finger.

However, neither of them has confirmed or denied the rumours just yet.