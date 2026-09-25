Tays shares his opinion on which Big Brother romance will make it

Tays shares his opinion on which Big Brother romance will make it. Picture: Global & ITV

Capital XTRA had an exclusive interview with Big Brother UK 2026’s celebrity mole, Tays, after he left the house to spill on if he thinks Chelsey, Omar, Lynx and Rihanna’s connections are going to last.

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Big Brother UK 2026’s Tays joined us at Capital XTRA to share all the gossip from the Big Brother House, sharing his opinion on whether Chelsey and Lynx will last, as well as his secret celebrity identity being busted.

The streamer was this series’ first twist, being introduced as a celebrity mole to audience members, while the housemates were in the dark.

Tays has over 600k followers on Instagram and over 1 million followers on TikTok, and whilst he is well known in the Gen-Z audience, older individuals would perhaps not be in the known, which worked well with his mole identity.

Tays on Capital XTRA. Picture: Global

However, lots of fans were confused as to how housemates weren’t immediately suspicious of the content creator, but he actually revealed that many of the housemates did recognise him; it just wasn’t shown.

Tays said: “It didn’t make them suspicious; it felt normal for creators to be in there.”Now, the inside scoop was his opinion on the budding connections of Chelsey and Lynx, Rihanna and Omar.

When asked whether he thought that Chelsey and Lynx would work. Tays said: “I think they have potential because they clicked together straight away…I can’t see why they wouldn’t.”

He shot down the speculation that Yasmin could be crushing on Lynx, saying they are simply ‘good friends’.However, some online fans have even suggested that, despite Rihanna being best friends with Chelsey, she could be crushing on Lynx.

Lynx & Chelsey. Picture: ITV

Tays was definitely intrigued by those rumours, saying: “I don’t know with that one, I feel like they’re quite cuddly up…I think they are all just so close.”

The 23-year-old is actually in a relationship with Heather Bowling, whom he met on a similar reality show, Locked In.

The couple have been together for almost 2 years, so he is almost an ‘expert’ on finding love on TV.

He said: “I do think people underestimate how strong those connections can be. It’s very intense; you get to know each other a lot quicker.

He added: “It’s not an easy journey because you’re opening up for everyone to have an opinion on it straight away.