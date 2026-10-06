SZA's New 2026 Album: Everything We Know from Release Date to Features

SZA's New 2026 Album: Everything We Know from Release Date to Features. Picture: Getty Images

SZA, who is known for her songs ‘Kill Bill’ and ‘Snooze ’, has been teasing a new album, following on from the success of ‘SOS’. But when is it coming out? & What songs are on the album? Here is everything we know.

By Shanai Dunglinson

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SZA is one of the most defining voices of modern-day R&B music, with her hugely successful albums ‘SOS’ and ‘Ctrl’ propelling her to fame, but now with news of a new album, fans can't contain their excitement – but when is the new SZA album dropping?

The 36-year-old is a 7-time Grammy winner, with over 70 billion streams worldwide.

Collaborating with the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Justin Bieber, and more, she has proven time and time again that she is here to stay.

SZA. Picture: Getty Images

However, that being said, it has been almost 4 years since the ‘Broken Clock’ singer last dropped music, excluding the deluxe version of ‘SOS’, ‘Lana’.

But now, she has recently been teasing a new project that could arrive by the end of the year.

Alongside snippets of unreleased music and pics in the studio with the likes of Pharrell, the hype is building.

SZA shares that new music is on the way. pic.twitter.com/6q0FRJatYn — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 24, 2024

So what do we know?

What is the release date for SZA’s new album?

Back in September, SZA responded to a fan comment via her burner account.

The fan was demanding that the R&B singer make a return.

SZA. Picture: Getty Images

The fan wrote: “My year been hard. Please say you’ll return this winter.”

SZA responded: “Indeed, I shall.”While not a direct release date, it does seem that a new album could arrive by the end of the year!

Which artists are featured on the new SZA album?

SZA is no stranger to a good collaboration, with her ‘All The Stars’ collab with Kendrick Lamar and more recently with Steve Lacy.

SZA. Picture: Getty Images

So far, the artist has shared photos of her in the studio with none other than Pharrell Williams.

The pair have collaborated before on ‘Hit Different’ and made magic, so these studio pictures have everyone excited.

Whilst it is unclear if he is producing her next project or featuring, it does seem that the pair could be teaming up again.

While the details remain fair and few between, make sure to check back as more details are revealed.