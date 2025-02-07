SZA reveals release date for new songs from 'SOS' deluxe album 'Lana'

SZA reveals release date for new songs from 'SOS' deluxe album 'Lana'. Picture: Getty / SZA

By Anna Suffolk

New SZA songs are coming! Here's when new tracks from 'SOS' deluxe called 'Lana' will come out.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

SZA has announced new songs from her SOS deluxe album called 'Lana' - and it's coming sooner than you think!

The 'BMF' singer is set to join Kendrick Lamar as a special guest at this weekend's Super Bowl following the release of 'Lana' last month.

So, when is SZA releasing the new songs and what has she said about the new music? Here's everything you need to know.

SZA is dropping new music! Picture: Getty

When is SZA's new music being released?

SZA has revealed that some new tracks will be released on February 9th at 7PM ET.

This is just before she is set to join Kendrick Lamar at the Super Bowl halftime show.

Here's 7PM ET in other time zones:

Midnight, Monday Feb 10th - GMT

01:00, Monday Feb 10th - CET

16:00 Sunday - PT (Los Angeles)

11:00 Monday - ADT (Sydney, Australia)

Lana dropped last month. . Picture: CLIENT / Getty

SZA



LANA (SOS DELUXE) 💿



NEW BONUS SONGS



🚨7 PM ET / FEBRUARY 9TH🚨 pic.twitter.com/qJsUnrgaQD — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) February 7, 2025

What new tracks is SZA releasing?

SZA hasn't officially revealed what songs will be making an appearance on the deluxe edition of SOS Deluxe: Lana.

However, social media users have theorised that these tracks will be released.