SZA reveals release date for new songs from 'SOS' deluxe album 'Lana'
7 February 2025, 11:49
New SZA songs are coming! Here's when new tracks from 'SOS' deluxe called 'Lana' will come out.
Listen to this article
SZA has announced new songs from her SOS deluxe album called 'Lana' - and it's coming sooner than you think!
The 'BMF' singer is set to join Kendrick Lamar as a special guest at this weekend's Super Bowl following the release of 'Lana' last month.
- How to watch SZA & Keke Palmer new film ‘One of Them Days’ in the UK & release date
- SZA Net Worth 2025: How much is the 'BmF' singer worth?
- What does 'BMF' stand for? SZA’s new song lyrics meaning revealed
So, when is SZA releasing the new songs and what has she said about the new music? Here's everything you need to know.
When is SZA's new music being released?
SZA has revealed that some new tracks will be released on February 9th at 7PM ET.
This is just before she is set to join Kendrick Lamar at the Super Bowl halftime show.
Here's 7PM ET in other time zones:
- Midnight, Monday Feb 10th - GMT
- 01:00, Monday Feb 10th - CET
- 16:00 Sunday - PT (Los Angeles)
- 11:00 Monday - ADT (Sydney, Australia)
SZA— NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) February 7, 2025
LANA (SOS DELUXE) 💿
NEW BONUS SONGS
🚨7 PM ET / FEBRUARY 9TH🚨 pic.twitter.com/qJsUnrgaQD
What new tracks is SZA releasing?
SZA hasn't officially revealed what songs will be making an appearance on the deluxe edition of SOS Deluxe: Lana.
However, social media users have theorised that these tracks will be released.
- PSA
- Take You Down
- Nightbird
- Joni
- Open Arms (Solo)