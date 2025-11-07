SZA finally weighs in on Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef

SZA finally weighs in on Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef. Picture: Getty Images and Alamy

SZA has finally spoken out on her opinion on the Drake and Kendrick beef, following her collaboration with the Canadian rapper on ‘Rich Baby Daddy’ and touring with the LA rapper on his Grand National Tour. So what did she say?

By Shanai Dunglinson

Listen to this article Loading audio...

SZA has broken her silence on the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef, following her joint tour with the ‘Money Trees’ rapper on their Grand National Tour.

The RnB singer had kept silent over the unfolding of the beef, even performing alongside Kendrick at his iconic Super Bowl takeover, where he performed the ruthless diss track ‘Not Like Us’.

SZA had also controversially been performing her collaboration with Drizzy, ‘Rich Baby Daddy’ on tour with the opposing rapper, amidst the performance of the American rapper, where he disses the 6 God.

SZA & Kendrick at Super Bowl. Picture: Getty Images

She has now had something to say on the matter and has caused a stir amongst both Kendrick and Drake fans.

She said: “It was something between two grown-a** men, so why would I insert myself between something between two grown-a** men, you know?”

She continued: “I didn’t really have any stake, per se. Obviously, I love Kendrick. I’m signed to TDE. That’s my family. Obviously, I’ve known Drake for so long and we have a beautiful rapport. And, obviously, it’s always unfortunate when the unfortunate occurs.”

Drake. Picture: Getty Images

On the performance of her hit-track with Drizzy, she pointed out that Kendrick also performed his old song with the Tornoto rapper, ‘Poetic Justice’.

She said: “Why wouldn’t I? Poetic Justice’ was in the set list,so why wouldn’t I keep ‘Rich Baby Daddy’? I don’t know why I wouldn’t be celebrating some s**t that I ate up.”

Fans are split, with some arguing this was the mature and appropriate response, whilst some fans argue her choice to tour with Kendrick showed her true opinion.

Kendrick & SZA. Picture: Getty Images

Another said: “Girl bye. You didn't have to use your words. Your actions explained everything they needed to.”

Drake hasn’t commented on his relationship with the ‘Saturn’ singer since the beef kicked off, and still hasn’t revealed his opinion.

The singer also spoke about her beef with Nicki Minaj earlier this year, in the same interview, where she said that she didn’t know the rapper and was puzzled by her hate towards her.

She said: “Like, there was no through line narrative. It was just like, ‘Roc Nation’... I don’t know where it came from.”