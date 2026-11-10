Is SZA on the 2027 Coachella lineup? & When is it?

Is SZA on the 2027 Coachella lineup? & When is it? Picture: Getty Images & Alamy

Coachella Valley Music Festival is one of the highlights of the social calendar, with previous headliners ranging from Justin Bieber to Beyoncé. So, when is Coachella 2027? Who is in the lineup? & is SZA headlining Coachella?

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Coachella 2027 has a tough act to follow after last year's headliner, Justin Bieber, but SZA, who has been rumoured to be headlining alongside Drake, has fans thinking she supposedly ‘leaked’ the 2027 lineup – so what are the Coachella 2027 dates? & Who is performing?

The music festival has always proven popular amongst fans, with around 250,00 attendees across both weekends.

Coachella is huge on social media, with the performances living on long after the two weekends, making iconic cultural moments.

Justin Bieber fans at Coachella. Picture: Getty Images

From Beyoncé's infamous ‘Beychella ’, which was turned into a Netflix documentary, to Dr Dre. and Snoop Dogg performing alongside a hologram of Tupac Shakur.

But whilst fans have been hoping to get a Drake headline, it seems that SZA could be taking the pole position, and perhaps has teased her fellow headliners along the way.

So who’s in the lineup? & When is it?

Who is in the Coachella 2027 lineup?

SZA. Picture: Getty Images

The highly anticipated festival lineup has a lot of speculation around it this year.Drake was a rumoured artist, with him last performing at Coachella back in 2015, over a decade ago.

However, another rumoured musical performer, SZA, seems to have leaked the lineup, confirming she will be performing at the desert festival.

On her private account, @notmusicatalliswear, where she previously teased a Winter album drop, she seemed to address the rumours.

SZA wrote: “I said yes to the big show….See u f*****s in the desert.”

SZA's Instagram posts. Picture: Instagram via @sza & @@notmusicatalliswear

She also shared a post in which she teased a tour and an album.

Responding to a hate comment about her alleged upcoming performance, she also revealed the other performers.

She said: “You can literally go see the other two headliners. I assume u must listen to lots of tame and dua lipa.”So, it seems that Szachella could really be happening!

When is Coachella 2027?

Beychella. Picture: Getty Images

The Californian festival usually takes place in the Spring, bringing in the new year.

This year's Coachella will be taking place from April 9th-11th and then the following weekend, April 16th-18th.

However, there is no official confirmation from Coachella around the headliners for next year just yet.