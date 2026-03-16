Swizz Beatz’ kids: How many children he has & who with including Alicia Keys

16 March 2026, 11:59

Swizz Beatz’ kids: How many children he has & who with including Alicia Keys
Swizz Beatz’ kids: How many children he has & who with including Alicia Keys. Picture: Getty Images

How many kids does Swizz Beatz have? And how many does he share with Alicia Keys? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys are one of hip-hop’s longest-standing couples, with a blended happy family, but who is his daughter, Nicole Dean, that he shares with baby mum, Jahna Sebatian? And how many kids does Swizz Beatz have?

The celebrity couple first got together back in 2008, getting married in 2010, after years of friendship.

While Alicia Keys had no kids prior to their relationship, the record producer had three children from previous relationships.

Alicia Keys & Swizz Beatz
Alicia Keys & Swizz Beatz. Picture: Getty Images

They have both been super open about their blended family dynamic.But how many kids do Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys have together?

Here are all the details.

How many kids does Swizz Beatz & Alicia Keys have?

Swizz Beatz & Alicia Keys
Swizz Beatz & Alicia Keys. Picture: Getty Images

The couple shares a rather big blended family, both being proud parents, in total having 5 children.

Swizz had three children prior to marrying the RnB singer.

He had his eldest son, Prince Nasir, who is 25 years old, with his ex-girlfriend, Nicole Levy.

Swizz Beatz & Alicia Keys with kids
Swizz Beatz & Alicia Keys with kids. Picture: Getty Images and Alamy

Prince also makes music like his dad, under the stage name. Note Marcato.

The 47-year-old is also the father to another son, Kasseem Dean Jr. (19), who he had with ex-wife, Mashonda Tifere, and his first daughter, Nicole (17), who he shares with baby mum, Jahna Sebastian.

It wasn’t until 2010 that Alicia and Swizz had kids of their own.

They have two sons together, Egypt Dauod (15) and Genesis Ali (11).

Swizz Beatz & Alicia Keys
Swizz Beatz & Alicia Keys. Picture: Getty Images

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