Capital XTRA's Super Sound Clash: Davido, Polo G & more announced

Capital XTRA is hosting a sound clas with some of the world's biggest DJs. Picture: Capital XTRA

Who will take the crown - Team UK, Team Africa, Team Caribbean or Team USA?

To get this Bank Holiday started in the right way, Capital XTRA are hosting our own #SuperSoundClash which sees the UK, Africa, the Caribbean and the USA battling for supremacy.

The clash begins at 7pm GMT and will see some very special guests involved too! Check out the full team list below and let us know who you're backing on Twitter.

#TeamUK

Stepping up to represent Team UK are Robert Bruce and DJ Tiiny - with Rob's Homegrown knowledge and DJ Tiiny's skill on the decks, could this be the winning team?

Team UK is represented by Robert Bruce and DJ Tiiny. Picture: Capital XTRA

Team UK will also be joined with a special guest DJ set from multi-platinum producer duo Da Beatfreakz!

Having created hits alongside the likes of Cadet, Krept & Konan and Deno, Da Beatfreakz are guaranteed to put in a strong showing and make the UK proud.

Da Beatfreakz are the guest DJs for Team UK in the #SuperSoundClash. Picture: Capital XTRA

#TeamAfrica

When it comes to Team Africa, there were only ever two names that had to make the team sheet - Manny Norte and Afro B.

Capital XTRA's Ghanaian DJ superstar Manny Norte has been tearing up the airwaves with his Sunday mix show for years PLUS Afro B's weekly Afrobeats show, as well as his world-famous hits, will make this team a powerhouse in the #SuperSoundClash..

Team Africa is represented by Manny Norte and Afro B. Picture: Capital XTRA

Team Africa have called on a very special guest to join them as a guest DJ, with Afrobeats legend Davido stepping up to rep his sound and try to bring home the win.

Will he bring out any exclusives or opt for the classics? Either way, this is gonna be special!

Davido will be the guest DJ for Team Africa in the #SuperSoundClash. Picture: Capital XTRA

#TeamUSA

As two of the most iconic Hip Hop DJs the UK has ever had, DJ Semtex and Tim Westwood were obvious picks for #TeamUSA and they've undoubtedly got the record boxes to pull out some magic from nowhere.

Having supported the careers of countless artists over the years, these two DJ icons could well be the team to beat in this #SuperSoundClash.

Team USA is represented by DJ Semtex and Tim Westwood. Picture: Capital XTRA

The third member of Team USA is a big one too - Chicago rapper Polo G will be stepping up and repping his sound to the fullest.

After going viral with his incredible hit track 'Pop Out', Polo G has continued to dominate the rap game and will be a very strong competitor in this clash.

Polo G will be the guest DJ for Team USA in the #SuperSoundClash. Picture: Capital XTRA

#TeamCaribbean

We all know that Jamaica is the spiritual home of the sound clash, so #TeamCribbean will be in this thing to win it and show that their experience will pay off!

Repping Team Caribbean is Capital XTRA's own reggae and dancehall experts Ras Kwame and Shayna Marie, so prepare for some absolute anthems to drop from this pair.

Team Caribbean will be represented by Ras Kwame and Shayna Marie. Picture: Capital XTRA

Not messing around with their guest DJ slot either, Team Caribbean have called upon none-other-than Jamaican star Kranium to show up and beat the competition.

Kranium's work alongside artists such as Tory Lanez, Ty Dolla Sign and #TeamAfrica's special guest Davido shows he'll have some big supporters out there, so can #TeamCaribbean take the crown?

Kranium will be the guest DJ for Team Caribbean in the #SuperSoundClash. Picture: Capital XTRA

Find out how to listen to the full #SuperSoundClash wherever you are in the world right here.

Get involved on Twitter and Instagram and let us know which team you're backing using the hashtag #SuperSoundClash.